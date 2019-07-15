Why are seniors targets for scams?

Health
July 15, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
What causes sensitive teeth to hurt Dental scanning technology improves dental care Recognizing and reporting elder abuse When hard things happen How to fail well The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning Part II Tips for keeping calm in the midst of crisis Halloween pirate’s gold Fall risks are sometimes simple, yet fatal Is multi-generational living for you? Increasing West Nile Virus activity in Ca. Natural disaster threats call for preparedness plan to protect seniors The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning  Winter sun safety: What to know about protecting yourself during colder months Tending to spiritual distress with aging and illness Blood pressure control a focus of American Heart month Home your own way March is colorectal cancer awareness month Safety at home for seniors Yoga for relaxation & healing How to prevent bad breath War on opioids in California Help families make time for seniors during the holiday season Helping seniors with vision and hearing impairments Holiday stress-busters for harried caregivers It’s what’s inside that counts! Dental emergencies Don’t wait until it hurts! Does spring mean allergy season for you? Top 10 products to help seniors stay home How to take Tylenol safely The role companionship plays in aging Is it elder abuse or neglect? Improving the state of aging in America Fight flu this season by getting immunized Confirm your preparedness plans for Seniors Did you get your flu shot? If not why not? A message from the heart Using anxiety to your advantage Youth, women and dementia The long-reaching impact of dementia Children’s dental health month Ten tips for healthy aging Planning for aging at home Thirty-four years as a dentist Tooth friendly Easter tips Feeding my hungry heart Important: women and periodontal health Senate passes Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding October’s most celebrated event Our Feelings Come From Our Beliefs Making sense of the season for seniors Cultures differ on what makes a beautiful smile! How to have a better year Falling in love is easy, but staying in love is very special A confession Women in dentistry Plan for where you want to age Three ways a senior can fund a home remodel Cannabis as medicine-Changing the face of aging May is skin cancer awareness month A brain is a reason to join the Alzheimer’s fight Returning home is bittersweet How to know if you are in danger of compression fractures Psychology Today The Art of Resilience: I Have I Am…I Can The advantage of dental implants Too much of a good thing for seniors and the holidays What families’ caregivers need to know about Recommendations for screen time Resolutions for your oral health Super Bowl, Joe Montana and blood pressure Open heart surgery – Thoughts from the other side Chewing gum - Helpful or harmful? Five tips for a healthy smile I will– I should– I can– I’ll try Rightsizing for seniors doesn’t have to be painful The Joy of Sadness Human Touch: The role companionship plays in aging at home Becoming who we really want to be Living with Lupus Erythematosus Un-retiring in a changing economy Coping with the unpredictable life of caregiving Double duty tools: toothbrush and floss Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Tips for living with low vision  Keep your Medicare costs down The freedom and choice to again place at home Put dementia on the agenda for 2019 Free app shows what Medicare covers The reason “Four” is the magic number? Preventing tooth decay in children Laughter is the best medicine Sports mouth guards-keeping teeth safe  Help your senior loved one avoid preventable hospitalizations Amazing results with Arestin Navigating the aging journey Smoke and stress maintenance and recovery How to lower your surgery costs Know your pharmacist… Know your medicine as drug prices will jump in 2019 Influenza activity is increasing throughout California Show your kids’ teeth some love this Valentine’s Day! New life and stormy weather Your Medicare rights and protections Summer snacking and your child’s teeth Back to basics 10 summertime activities for seniors Three ways to boost your self-esteem Healthy eating habits can benefit you and your teeth How does the body heal? Apply or renew Covered Ca. Health insurance by Jan. 15 Guilt from holiday eating Toothbrush tips Three reasons for a root canal Seniors: Say no to “free” genetic tests Three gifts you can give yourself Don’t stress, clench or grind! Gratitude and positivity can inspire caregiver self-care Medicare helps seniors use opioids safely A free cheek swab test What happens to our teeth and gums as we age? Reduce wear and tear As Autumn begins, a reminder flu season can hit seniors hard Overcoming fears surrounding End-of-Life care Cannabis symposium Sept. 19th The importance of immunization Osteoporosis, osteonecrosis and dental health How dentistry handles gastric reflux disease Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  Twice a victim Finding a path forward after an accident Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  If it is not broken, don’t fix it! Managing your mental health with or without insurance coverage Why gardening is the most recommended exercise for seniors

Why are seniors targets for scams?

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis
July 12, 2019

Why are seniors targeted you ask, for many reasons? The annual financial loss by victims of elder financial abuse is estimated to be at least $2.9 billion dollars. Let’s examine the ins and outs of why seniors are at risk of scams.

Let’s identify the common themes and risks that make senior prime targets of scams. 

Availability - Seniors are so very available. They are most often retired, less mobile and isolated which makes them prime targets for elder financial abuse and scams.

Loneliness - Loneliness can cause a senior to be vulnerable thus preyed upon.  Seniors’ relationships are often limited.  Something to keep your eye out for is older adults dating websites which have become quite popular.   Scammers create fake profiles on these websites designed for aging adults, the sites themselves even promote them this way- for those who are retired and in the later phase of life who also happen to be well established financially. This makes the older Americans using these sites perfect targets unknowingly. Once somebody identifies a senior online as a potential victim, they build slow trust with that senior prior to the scam.  I know of a friend’s friend whose aging loved one was a victim of such a scam. It started on one of the dating websites focused on aging adults and once targets- the onsite relationship sped to emails and then phone conversations. Once the younger man builds trust with the mature older lady (his target) he told her of a sob story of a family member who was in a horrific accident and had terrible medical bills. She then sent her “new friend” $10,000 to help with the medical bills. Once the scammer receives the money, he was never heard from again. Not only was this lonely older lady out her $10,000 but she was heartbroken not to mention she lost her sense of trust once she realized she had been scammed by this male suiter.

Bereavement – Have you even noticed when reading someone’s obituary, you have a sense of knowing that person? So have scammers.  The obituary lists a mini biography of the passed person. They name family members, names and often ages of grandchildren. Which feeds the grandparents scam you may have heard about in recent years. All these life details in the obituary can fuel the story the scammer needs to call the grieving spouse, fabricate a story that they knew the deceased and that they are calling to offer support and condolences. Little does the bereaved person realize they’re becoming befriended by a scammer with the intention of them becoming a victim when they are most vulnerable.   

Sickness - Often you identify an older person ‘s home by the unmaintained exterior or overgrown yard. These are easy cons artist targets. They see the condition of the exterior, come to the front door and offer to mow the lawn and make fixes on the house that might be minor  repairs  however they are frightening the older homeowner into believing that they are much bigger fixes and that they needed to be done right away. The senior will pay upfront for materials or pay for the job in full ahead of the work beginning- never ever see that individual come back to do the work. Perhaps when they call the phone number on the front of the business card they were handed by the scammer  it’s a blank voice mail or no answer at all leaving no way to reach out to the individual  and no recourse from the scammed home owner to get their money back.

Cognitive Impairment - Cognitive impairment makes these scams more powerful and the scam even worse. Impaired judgment can make the scammers job very easy. The frontal temporal part of your brain – so if put your finger between your eyes, this part of the brain I am talking about— if it is damaged or injured your judgment can be compromised.  Dementia patients are not the only individuals this can affect. It could be anyone with brain injuries or multiple concussions who can also have impaired judgment and become victims of these such scams. 

Prosperity - Seniors have money. They have been saving their whole lives. They were born of the depression era which made them aggressive savers. This is a definite vulnerability in the eyes of the scammer. Seniors have a supply of wealth and of assets. They have properties, land, homes and excellent credit. They can be approved for credit easily. This reminds me of this old Citibank identity theft commercial where two little old ladies were having tea only  their voices they were talking in  were of two males discussing the new motorcycles they bought and all the money they have been spending that they stole with identity  deft of  these two little old ladies in this case. This commercial brought the attention of cons and scams being used and targeted towards seniors to light.

Polite and trusting - It is not in the senior’s nature to be rude. They want to keep their composure during uncomfortable conversations which makes them have a hard time dismissing people/ scammer. We always say just hang up the phone, but it’s not that easy to someone who was not raised to be ill mannered. Lastly, older Americans are less likely to report because they are ashamed. They may be worried their loved ones will find out and think they are too old to take care of their own money and lose their independence. Or they don’t know who to report to, and often times they don’t even know they have been the victim of a scam.

This is why it is so important that we educate and equip older adults to stay safe from all the scams designed with them in mind. If you are concerned for someone who may be victim of a scam or yourself, contact Adult Protective Services or the police department. There is no shame if you have been a victim of one of these scammers. They are experts in this, and your notifying police or authorities may help others from falling victim too. 

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her own two parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage seniors & caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern?  She’d love to hear from you at 586-1516 anytime. 