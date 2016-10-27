Why Measure C concerns citizens

By: Stephen Bossio

Guest OP-ED

Common ground exists between those who support and those who oppose Measure C. We all want good schools, well-supported programs, increased opportunities for students to pursue a post high school education and for those that decide to enter the workforce directly from high school.

Where we differ is in the details – the facts. The facts simply don’t support the district’s claims in their pursuit of a massive tax measure, which is why they choose to use vague scare tactics rather than engage in an open honest transparent discussion.

Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Robert Haley and Board of Trustees President Wiltermood continue to hold the position that the “district is on the rise.”

What does that mean? There is no proof of increasing enrollment, college preparedness or student achievement. In fact, the data points to the opposite. They claim the first of the three bond measures planned has been responsibly spent under the oversight of a committee of community members.

No meetings in six months

However, that committee hasn’t met for six months because of a lack of members. Additionally, previous meeting minutes are so generic they are useless. Dr. Haley and some board members claim CRPUSD is attracting new students and that there is a need for additional classrooms to support this growth and yet state and local data simply do not support CRPUSD’s claims.

Irresponsible district leadership is asking you to shoulder $500 million-$1 billion in debt to pay for needed repairs, new classrooms and technology to “prepare students for the 21st century” –vague language designed by marketers and bond salesman to tug at the heartstrings of parents, teachers, community members and politicians in order to garner support. These tactics are simply unacceptable and untrue.

At No on Measure C, we believe there needs to be a higher standard than vague hype when a local agency requests a massive tax increase. Measure C will result in a tax burden that will last for 25-35 years, will burden seniors who cannot opt-out and one that our community will be paying long after the useful life of the repairs has passed.

Remember the 1990 bond measure? We believe the district has a responsibility to utilize resources as efficiently as possible and that the decisions must be rooted in data, not hype, not vague promises, not scare tactics.

Buildings no measure of strength

We believe strength is not measured in the construction of buildings, it is what’s inside them. Strength lies within the programs that meet educational goals to improve academic achievement, engage students and attract new students. The district has made no promises nor specifically outlined how it will utilize the new buildings in support of your students and these goals.

We are entitled to a more specific plan on how the expenditure of hundreds of millions of dollars will improve test scores, increase graduation rates, increase college preparedness, support students with intervention services, remedial services and special assistance for those who need it.

The district claims they need the bond to repair leaky roofs, remove hazardous materials, provide ADA accessibility and build the TAG (Theater Arts and Gymnasium) building. And our community stepped up, authorizing $80 million dollars in 2014 to do just that.

So why is the district asking for more? Why didn’t they prioritize needed repairs first? Some say those repairs are completed, which means the district it misleading us. If those repairs aren’t completed, then the district is mismanaging the money we provided. We don’t think this type of deceit should be rewarded with more. Fool us once…

Increasing enrollment is the backbone of the district’s argument for needing more money but it’s just not true. But don’t take our word for it, look at the research located at www.NoOnC2016.com. Or at the state website www.ed-data.org. The facts are simple and they are readily available. The district has not grown over the last five years and 2016-17 preliminary enrollment shows a drop of 54 students from the previous year. (Board packet October 18, 2016). Development in the area will certainly bring new students, but the district’s own study dated March 2016 estimates new five-year enrollment will total 184 students and yet the current under-used capacity is 1,577. Before we provide another $80 million dollars, let’s use what we have.

A little white lie is that Measure C will protect general fund money for use in the classrooms. Once all the new construction is completed, maintenance must be provided and will require general fund money. However, bond money cannot be used to maintain buildings, only to repair or replace. Additionally, we’ve reviewed the budget and the facts show General Fund money is being wasted in a number of areas.

Skyrocketing expenditures

Under Dr. Haley and the current board of trustees, expenditures for administrative staff has skyrocketed 57 percent. Legal fees have increased from $250,000 per year to more than $1 million. Expenditures for professional and consulting services has grown from $732,000 to $4.7 million, a 550-percent increase!

At the same time overall revenue, thanks to the new funding model not enrollment increases, has grown from $45.7 million to $62.5 million. It’s all about priorities, and before the district asks for more money they need to demonstrate better fiscal responsibility. Enough already!

Measure C is an irresponsible financial boondoggle proposed by leadership that is deceiving you and prioritizes new paint over student success. Measure C is not even supported by some members of the school board.

Join board members Leff Brown and Ed Gilardi in opposing Measure C. Vote No On Measure C.

Stephen Bossio is a Cotati homeowner, financial consultant and has been involved with school finance for 15 years.