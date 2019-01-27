White receives Matt Walsh Memorial

Shane White, a senior at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the varsity football team, was presented with the Matt Walsh Memorial Award Sun., Jan. 19 at the end of the football banquet that was held at Friar Tucks. Allyson and Claire Walsh (wife and daughter of Matt Walsh) and Matt’s brother, Mark Walsh, presented the award to Shane. The award is given in honor of Matt Walsh who died July 6, 2001. Walsh was a huge fan of Rancho football and an active member of the boosters. In honor of his memory, his family presents the Matt Walsh Memorial Award to a player that the team votes on. Team members are asked to search their hearts for a player who has respect for his peers on and off the field, displays leadership and excellent sportsmanship qualities and has integrity, a continual hard worker who shows loyalty to the team and someone who has Rancho team spirit. Shane was awarded a plaque and his name will be added to a plaque that is hung up at the school.