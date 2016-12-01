Which is best option for cash-out refinancing?

By: Scott Sheldon

If you have the need to borrow money, but you don’t want to tap your assets, cash-out refinancing of your home could be a good move.

Generally, when an expense such as needing a new roof or redoing your backyard presents itself, cash-out refinancing might make sense. When you cash finance an expense you forego the future benefits of that money working for you and compounding overtime. The other option of course is to finance the expense. There’s two ways most borrowers use to accomplish cash-out refinancing.

• Home-equity lines of credit: These are a good low-cost option to access your home equity. Most are a few hundred dollars at best to obtain, don’t require a full appraisal report and offer the flexibility of being able to access funds easily.

The home-equity line of credit is an adjustable rate loan tied to the prime rate. Typically, rates on such loans are under 4.5 percent with excellent credit.

Looking at the economy, with the Federal Reserve poised to tighten interest rates in the future, it is reasonable to assume you’ll have a higher payment and rate over time. In short, a home-equity line of credit will allow you to access your home equity, but generally should be paid off in full in 1-2 years. If you don’t have the capacity financially to pay off the loan in full, looking at a fixed-rate new first mortgage might be a more advantageous route with greater predictability.

• New first mortgage: Fees can range in the $3,000 area depending on your desired loan size. Typically, most banks will let you cash-out refinance up to 75 percent loan-to-value with varying credit scores. In other words, the credit capacity for cash-out refinancing your home is more flexible if there are credit issues or qualifying issues. Refinancing on a 30-year fixed does mean you’re paying the interest expenses over a 360-month period of time. A sound bet would be to make principal prepayments if you have the financial means to do so.

Making extra prepayments even as simple as a 13th payment once per year can have a dramatic effect on your pay time frame and interest expense. The cost of predictability is the fixed-rate loan for your cash-out refinance. While a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage costs more, it also means the payment remains unchanged over time.

If you are undecided, talk to a lender. A good one can walk through the pros and cons of each options, arming you with the information necessary so you can make the most informed choice with your finances.

Scott Sheldon is a local mortgage lender, with a decade of experience helping consumers purchase and refinance primary homes second homes and investment properties. Learn more at www.sonomacountymortgages.com.