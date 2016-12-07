Whetstone reaches personal bests at Atlanta swim meet

Rohnert Park Piranha swimmer Cayla Whetstone and head coach Annette Waner traveled to Atlanta Compete at the USA Swimming-hosted national championships. This meet was held at the same pool that was built for the 1996 Olympic games at Georgia Tech University.

The national championship competition is comprised of the top swimmers in the nation in each event. Whetstone is the first Rohnert Park Piranha in more than 20 years to achieve qualifying times for this meet. While competing last week she swam a new personal best time of 1:00.81 in the 100-yard butterfly event, dropping four seconds off her best time.

Whetstone also met her goal in the 100-yard breaststroke by achieving a time of 1:03.89.

Rohnert Park Piranhas practice at Honeybee Pool Monday through Friday and offers programs for all levels of swimming.

