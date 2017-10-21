Where donations are needed the most and how you can volunteer to help fire victims

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

Over the past week, the wrath of the North Bay wildfires destroyed some 6,700 homes and businesses, displacing around 100,000 Sonoma and Napa County residents, prompting dozens of Bay Area shelters to open, which are now in need of copious amounts of donations and volunteers to help provide aid.

There are now nine evacuation shelters established throughout Sonoma County and several in other Bay Area counties such as Marin and Solano Counties and almost overnight around 5,000 people stayed in 52 community and Red Cross shelters across California, according to redcross.org.

However, with the large influx of fire victims in local shelters, monetary, food, pet goods and clothing donations are needed to help the shelters and those affected by the fire.

Local shelters such as the Red Cross and the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa advise that while donations and volunteers are greatly needed, there are specific goods that are needed and goods that are currently not being accepted.

Monetary donations

Linda, a Red Cross volunteer with the Bay Area San Francisco division, said they are only accepting monetary donations and gift cards since they do not have the ability to distribute donations such as food and clothing.

“We’re accepting monetary donations, cash and gift cards. We always only accept financial donations because we don’t have the ability to distribute donations,” she said. She also explained if people want to volunteer, they should register online at redcross.org and follow the instructions for volunteer sign up.

Other organizations accepting monetary donations include:

Napa Valley Community Foundation: Visit, napavalleycf.org

North Bay Fire Relief - Redwood Credit Union: Visit, www.redwoodcu.org/northbayfirerelief

Latino Community Foundation Northern California Wildfires Relief: Visit, www.latino-community-foundation.networkforgood.com

Go Fund Me California Fire Relief: Visit, www.gofundme.com/raise-funds/CAfirerelief

In regards to food donations, the Redwood Empire Food bank is still currently accepting food donations in addition to monetary donations for their drive through distribution event to take place for the rest of this week.

Food donations

Kevin West, the communications coordinator for REF said they are serving many displaced and hungry people and will need food donations for a long time coming throughout the recovery period of the fires.

“It (donations) is a continuing need. We are constantly collecting non-perishable foods. We have hungry people and a lot of displaced people. We’ve also had people who were living paycheck to paycheck and they can’t go back to their jobs since some were destroyed so they need our help,” West said.

West said the most helpful food items to bring by their center include easy to prepare items such as canned soup and snack items high in nutrients like granola bars and trail mix.

“We are pretty full on water (donations), but we are always accepting non-perishable foods. We also ask for no glass containers because when we sort things around it could be dangerous and break. We need cans of soup, things with protein like peanut butter, tuna and things that don’t need to be cooked since many shelters do not have kitchens. So they need food with pop-up lids and fruit cups and pureed fruit for the kids,” West explained of what the center does and does not need at this time.

Like the Red Cross, the food bank is also in need of volunteers, but West emphasized instead of just showing up, you should be sure to register online first, so the center can easily assign you to a shift and task.

“We need volunteers, but we are asking people to not just show up… We had around 500 people show up and we didn’t have things for many of them to do, which can be frustrating. So register on the website, refb.org and the volunteer button will show available shifts. It is best to register on the website to volunteer,” he said.

Despite the tragic events of the deadly fire -- the deadliest wildfire in California state history, eclipsing the death toll from the Oakland Fire in 1991, West said it was fantastic to see so much support and aid from the local community.

“It has been fantastic,” West said. “For the first four days we got donations from all over the Bay Area and we got 300,000 pounds of food donations. It’s been truly amazing with the community spirit. We also received several monetary donations from all 50 states and Canada.”

Clothing donations

The Christ Church North Bay in Novato (6965 Redwood Blvd.) starting accepting donations and goods last Thursday and need clothing items such as packaged underwear, sweatpants, sweatshirts and other warm clothes. The Quest Novato Church (1461 S. Novato Blvd.) is also in need of kids and baby clothes and many other evacuation shelters are accepting gift cards and prepaid Visa or MasterCard gift cards to purchase other goods.

Pet supply donations

Supplies for pets and SPCA centers are also in need of donations, as many animals have also been displaced or are lost.

The Sonoma Humane Society is accepting monetary donations to help cover the cost of treating and boarding injured or lost animals. You can donate online at shsoc.ejoinme.org. They are also accepting items from their Amazon wish list, which include dog harnesses, leashes, pet food and dog beds. To donate and view their wish list of goods they need, visit: sonomahumane.org.

Foster homes for lost pets at the Napa County Animal Shelter are also needed. If you are able to open up a home for an animal email: Deassa@JamesRescueRanch.org. The Napa County shelter is also asking for folks to hold off on donating supplies as they are mostly full.

Mickey Zeldes, shelter supervisor for the Rohnert Park Animal shelter said now they are only accepting monetary donations since they are at full capacity for supply donations.

“Our community has been so generous, we have been drowning in donations that we need to cut it off. This is a long term situation and we don’t have the capacity to store everything, so we’re taking monetary donations,” Zeldes said. Donations for the shelter, which has already taken in over 100 animals from fire evacuees, can be made to the Animal Shelter League at, rpanimalshelter.org.

Volunteer

Immediate volunteers are still needed and to volunteer with the Red Cross you can also call the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County at (707) 573-3399.

Other shelters and nonprofits in need include the Sonoma County Volunteer Center, where people with medical and commercial food cooking skills are needed.

To volunteer call, (707)-565-2108 or 800-325-9604. Trained grief and crisis counselors are also needed at the Sonoma Valley High School shelter and are advised to contact (707)

888-5863 to sign up.

Despite the outpouring of aid and support, West mentioned it will take a long time to recover from the disaster and that volunteer and shelter crews will have a lot of work ahead of them.

“Everybody has had to adapt to conditions, one day we couldn’t even get to the warehouse (where they operate out of and store their food) because it was close to the fires and it has been an ongoing challenge. We are still helping people from the Lake County Fire in 2015. It will be a long process,” he said.

To help fire victims, the Community Voice is selling “Wishing Well” ad for anyone who wants to donate and provide a hopeful message to fire victims. Ads run from 1 column (1.617”) to 2 inches for $35 or 2 columns (3.343”) by 2 inches for $50. 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to fire victims. To purchase a “Wishing Well” Ad, call: (707) 584-2222.