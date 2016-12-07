When people make assumptions, things can go awry

By: Mickey Zeldes

We all make assumptions; our world is based on certain assumptions. It’s scary how many decisions we make are based on assumptions. A long time ago a boss told me what happens when you assume.

You know, right? Divide the word assume into three parts and fill in this sentence: When you assume you make an (first three letters) out of (next letter) and (last two letters). I try to keep that in mind at all times.

We all jump to conclusions, though, and make assumptions when we hear someone’s story. When one of my employees says the owner relinquishing his pet was mean and unfeeling because he didn’t cry or show emotion, I know it’s equally true that he may have been brought up to believe that real men don’t show emotions in public and could be hurting badly inside. When he quickly walks out the door it may not be because he doesn’t care but because he does – and doesn’t want to break down in front of us.

When we hear that someone saw a dog pushed out of a car and left on the side of the road we immediately assume that the owner was horrible and should be caught and jailed. Well, yes, the person who actually abandoned the dog should be held responsible, but how do you know it was the owner? Could it have been a vindictive ex? An angry roommate frustrated the dog had an accident in her room?

Could it have been someone who picked up the dog as a stray, realized that he couldn’t really take him home and put him back where found (stupid, yes, but not as evil as it first appeared)?

One thing I’ve learned in this job is there are always three sides to every story. Or more! With the truth being somewhere mixed into the different versions.

You have to learn to ask lots of questions and really listen to begin to sort things out. When animals come in as strays there’s always a good excuse (the utility readers or gardeners left the gate open, the kids left a door open, or, of course, the dog was stolen out of the backyard!).

Even when there is an animal in poor condition it’s best not to judge too quickly. Was the cat missing for a while and that’s why she’s thin? Does she have an underlying disease that’s being managed as well as possible? If my own senior dog wasn’t fluffy I’m sure people would be questioning me as a pet owner!

She is very thin – in spite of the fact that she’s fed 3-4 times a day and on nine medications. I remind my staff over and over that you just don’t know until you actually know.

I try to always give the benefit of the doubt to people and not assume the negative – until the evidence indicates otherwise.

Certainly the world would be a better place if we didn’t always jump to conclusions based on assumptions or try to find someone to blame when things go badly.

It’s tough to keep an open mind but it saves the embarrassment of having to admit you’re wrong.

If only the animals could tell us their side of the story – I would believe that version 100 percent.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.