When is it time to stop treatments on sick pets?

By: Mickey Zeldes

All About Pets

When do you stop trying to do more to save your pet? I’m not talking about making the decision to euthanize – although if you’re not willing to at least treat the pain your pet is in if it’s ill, then euthanasia is a must.

I’m talking about doing yet one more test to check values or adding another medication, which needs monitoring, to an already full array of drugs. Advances in veterinary care are awesome – we are able to cure or at least treat diseases that just a few years ago were a sure death sentence.

But it all comes with a price tag. I don’t know if you’ve shared this experience but it seems like every trip to the vet is another $500 or more. And the trips are becoming more frequent.

Not only do I have several animals each with their needs, my oldest dog, Poppy, a 12-year-old Sheltie is having a lot of health issues. She was diagnosed with Cushing’s disease a few years ago and we have been giving her medications for that.

It requires regular monitoring through blood tests. Cushing’s can cause high blood pressure, so she’s on medication for that. Her liver values were elevated, so she’s on a liver support pill and a special food.

She’s had an issue with incontinence, so she’s on an herb (which really works!) for that. It seemed her stomach was a little upset (whose wouldn’t be with all this medication!) so she’s on an antacid. Now she’s coughing so we put her on cough medication but that, we found out after more tests, is a symptom of congestive heart failure – so now there’s two more pills!

Each medication has its own risks and side effects. My vet hemmed and hawed as she explained these to me. Saying that helping the heart could hurt her kidneys, and not feeding the special diet could hurt her liver and having heart issues would affect her appetite (she is skin and bones despite being fed 4 meals a day) and so on. I finally had to say that I get it – my dog is getting close to her end and it’s just a question of which of these issues will do her in. In the meantime, she needs to breathe and eat to stay alive. So I guess I’ll treat her symptoms and we’ll do the best we can to keep her comfortable. For me, that is the real issue. I’m not going to force pills down her throat or give her painful treatments so that she becomes resentful of me. It’s all about giving her quality of life and keeping her comfortable so she can continue to do the things she enjoys.

What really seemed ironic to me is that just this week I got a call from a woman who said she adopted a kitten from us 17 years ago and she’s not eating as well as she used to. She was asking if she should offer her some canned food, which she has never done before. I said that was something she should really discuss with her vet, but she said she didn’t have one. The cat had always been healthy and only had to go to the vet once a few years ago. In 17 years, she had only paid for one vet visit! You can only imagine how bad the cat’s teeth are and she most likely has something serious going on if she is losing weight. But she will die one day and the owner will just think that is what old cats do.

Which is true and, again, I just worry about pain and suffering. It is not just neglect to let a cat wither away. It can be cruel.

I get that not everyone is in the financial position to take their pet into the vet every time something goes wrong. But in the meantime my pampered dog is getting nine different medications and supplements. And my husband and I are having the hard discussion about when do we stop.

Upcoming events

• Fix-it clinics: Free cat spays/neuters and low-cost dog surgeries are available for low-income residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. Call 588-3531 for more information or an appointment.

• No More Lost Pets Campaign: Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. Free pet ID tags and backup microchips are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati.

No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wednesday 1-6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday 1-5:30 p.m.; Sunday 1-4:30 p.m.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.