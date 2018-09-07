When answering the door

By: Irene Hilsendager

A little humor: On a sunny Sunday afternoon, two young church members were going door to door to invite people to visit their services. When they knocked on one door, it was immediately clear the woman who answered was not happy to see them.

She told them in no uncertain terms that she did not want to hear their message and before they could say anything more, she slammed the door in their faces.

To her surprise, however, the door did not close; in fact it bounced back open. She tried again, really putting her back into it and slammed it again with the same result-the door bounced back open.

Convinced these rude young people were sticking their foot in her door, she reared back to give it a slam that would teach them a lesson. Just then, one of them said quietly: “Ma’am, before you do that again, you really need to move your cat.”