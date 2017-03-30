What’s your energy level?

By: Dawn Dolan

Ever wonder what happened to all the energy you had as a kid? Remember that 3-year-old that jumped out of bed in the morning all revved up to start the day? Or that 5-year-old who never stopped running all day? Wouldn’t we all like to have some of that energy right now?

Maybe we won’t get quite to that level ever again, but we can have the energy to live our lives with clarity and passion if we manage our lifestyle with a bit of care. Energy is wasted by the intake of non-nutritious and often toxic foods and drinks that we consume. These things cost us energy rather than adding to it.

Our bodies do not function well without adequate exercise to move the fluids to nourish the body and mind and remove waste products. Energy is wasted trying to process that which should be happening of its own accord when the body systems are moved by muscle contractions provided by regular movement. And have you ever stopped to notice how tired you feel when negative thoughts are coursing through your mind?

We all know that fatigue can be either the precursor to illness or the effect of it. Fatigue is not just an annoyance but a useful signaling mechanism to alert us to make some needed changes. The longer we wait to make these changes, the more likely we will experience unwanted consequences in terms of overall health and well-being.

Often the main problem with getting out of a cycle of fatigue is the lack of energy to do anything about it – your basic catch 22. Even considering one small change may seem to be a monumental undertaking when you have no spare time or energy to even think about the fact there may be a problem. If this sounds like you, look over the short checklist below to see anything that calls to you. If you can find a starting point to make even one small change, you are on your way to a better life.

Checklist:

• 1. Proper fuel for body and mind: Eat a good quality protein and healthy fat within an hour of getting up in the morning and every 2 to 3 hours throughout the day.

• 2. Increase circulation and release tension: Do a few minutes of stretching when first getting out of bed in the morning and before retiring in the evening.

• 3. Upbeat thoughts raise your mood and your energy: Always start and end your day with sincere gratitude and appreciation, intersperse with humor! A small joke book or YouTube video can pull you out of a dark or overly serious mood and free your mind to be creative again.

What are your own personal “useful tools”? Dig one out of your toolbox and use it today.

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN is an advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.