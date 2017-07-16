What is your opinion? Board wants to know-1966

By: Irene Hilsendager

Assembly Bill 52 passed by the California Legislature during the 1966 First Extraordinary Session provides additional supplemental support for school districts only for the 1966-67 school year. In order to qualify for this additional supplemental aid the local school district is required by the State to levy a tax rate which in the Cotati School District would amount to $1.95 per $100 of assessed valuation. As the Cotati School District is now levying $1.80 per $100 of assessed valuation, the Board of Trustees would be required to pass a resolution raising the tax rate by $.15 per $100 of assessed valuation for only the 1966-67 year. AB 52 allows the school board to do this.

If the Cotati School District Board of Trustees raises the tax rate to $1.95, the Cotati School District will receive an additional $39,513 from the state in supplemental support and an additional $12,300 in tax revenue. The Petaluma High School District would receive an additional $8,421 for the support of seventh and eighth grades.

As this legislation is for the 1966-67 school year only, the tax rate for forthcoming years would return to the maximum voted by the electorate, plus allowable overrides.

The members of the Board of Trustees of the Cotati School District would like to obtain the opinions of the residents of the Cotati School District before a decision is made on the increasing of the Cotati School District tax rate.

In a special adjourned meeting Cotati Public Utility District Directors set a tax rate of $1.67 for the 1966-67 fiscal year. This is a 13 cent increase over last year. A total district budget of $17,096.21 was approved by the directors. The assessed valuation within the Cotati Public Utility District is $1,083,833.

In other matters, a raise in service rates was approved as follows: monthly rates for residents was increased from $3.50 to $4.50; for heavy commercial from $6 to $7.50; light commercial from $4 to to $5; trailers from $2.50 to $3; apartments per unit from $2.75 to $3, and duplexes from $2.50 per unit to $3 effective October 1, 1966.

A resolution was adopted setting water rates, as of October 1, 1966, at a minimum rate for three quarter inch meters at $3.75 per month; minimum rate for one and one half inch meters at $7.20 per month and minimum rate for two inch meters at $12.50 per month.

A report was heard from Bruce Parmalie of San Rafael Equipment Company regarding the Cotati Sewer Plant. Parmalie indicated that with removal of sludge, cleaning the digestor and renovation of the regulator at the plant some of the odor problem could be eliminated. According to Parmalie, adequate room for expansion at the present plant is available to possibly double the present service.

Directors authorized the city attorney to draw up a contract with San Rafael Equipment Company.

A letter was read from the Ralston Purina Company, East Cotati Avenue, requesting water and sewer service from the Cotati Utility District. Robert Heid, city engineer was instructed to inform the company as to how and when such services would be available for that area.

Directors approved a request from the Sonoma County Flood Control District for an additional strip of right-of-way, 15 feet wide.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.