What is impact of immigration on U.S. workforce?

The School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University has unveiled new research published by Dr. Chong-Uk Kim, Professor of Economics, on the wage effects of immigration on United States domestic workers, including foreign-born domestic workers.

In the study, “Immigration and domestic wage: An empirical study on competition among immigrants,” Professor Kim found no empirical evidence supporting the substitutability of immigrants for native workers, and no statistical difference between skilled and unskilled immigrants in terms of influence on labor market outcomes.

Another conclusion of the research is that internal competition among immigrants is minimal, with income levels of non-citizen workers dependent on economic factors other than the number of non-citizens in workforce.

“As the U.S. continues its debate on immigration, elected officials and the global public need unbiased, non-political information to formulate policies and opinions that influence the way business is done in California and across the country,” Kimi said. “While existing studies consider the wage effects of immigration among native-born workers, this study goes further to consider the labor market influence of multiple factors related to immigrants and immigration.”