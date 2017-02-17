What happened to those New Year’s resolutions?

By: Dawn Dolan

We’re now into February, the second month of the year. January is gone and so are some of those promises we’ve made to ourselves to take care of our health and well-being starting at the beginning of this very year.

What were your promises to yourself? Perhaps to begin a regular exercise regime, eat a healthier diet, take time to relax and calm the mind, enjoy more time and fun activities with your family and friends, to clear the clutter in your home or office, to be a more understanding and forgiving person, or…?

It’s never too late to start and it will never be “the right time” or an “easier time” to begin. So, the best time to start is right now. Yes, you heard that right. Now that all of the chaos of the holiday season is behind us and we are just settling into our daily routines again, take a moment to collect your thoughts and dreams.

Maybe that moment is while you are showering or brushing your teeth, but let your mind and imagination go to pictures of how you would like to be in your life. How is your mood? How is your overall energy? How is your enthusiasm for life? See it now in your mind’s eye.

It could be anytime that you have a moment to yourself – it could be first thing in the morning or just before bed. Grab a pen and paper or an electronic tablet device and make some notes about what you see for yourself.

Reread these notes and add to them daily over the next couple of weeks. The repetition will provide the inspiration to renew your motivation and perhaps to redefine and refine some of your prior goals. Let yourself see where it is that you wish to go and why it is important for you to go there.

In this county, we have an abundance of resources for every aspect of a healthy and happy lifestyle. Anything that you can think of is available here – well, almost anything anyway. So what is missing? And no, it isn’t the time, money or energy to make these lifestyle choices. It is always the will to do, to speak out, to participate. So much of what we truly need is not dependent on extra time or money. What we truly need is the inspiration from within.

Taking the time to reexamine what truly matters to you will pay off in an abundance of motivation that will find the resources needed for what you truly desire.

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN has been a practitioner of Jin Shin Jyutsu since 1990 and of Acupoint Integrative Testing since 2004, a specialized modality developed by a microbiologist for ascertaining nutritional needs, boosting immune function and balancing hormones. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.