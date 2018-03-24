What do bunnies, bounce houses and backyard fun have to do with Easter?

If your name is Andy Springer and you are the pastor of a church that is focused on providing family-fun events for elementary aged kids and their parents to enjoy together, bunnies and bounce houses mean everything to Easter!!!

For many of us, some of our favorite childhood memories happened on front lawns of churches, in parks, at campsites and in the yards of friends and family. As we look back, we remember playing tag until dark, searching with all our hearts for four leaf clovers, scouring the ground for leprechaun tracks and chasing non-existent animals called “snipe” into paper bags with the use of a single flash light.

“I believe families who play together stay together,” says Pastor Andy “If our church can have a small part in making play happen for these families, we are thrilled to put in all the time, money and energy it takes to provide these great events for our community.

The next amazing event on this church’s calendar is known as Easter in the park. March 31 at 10 a.m.

What is Easter in the park? Easter in the park is a FREE community event designed to give young families within our community, a great place to play this Easter. This carnival-style event is packed full of activities for the whole family to enjoy. From the Easter Bunny Photo Booth to the 5,000 egg EGG-TRAVAGANZA to the KidVenture Family Production, your family will enjoy every moment at Easter in the Park.

Your family’s Easter in the park experience begins with a 20 minute KidVenture Family Production jam packed with interactive fun and entertainment that includes puppets, music, drama and a large group story time. These productions begin every 30 minutes starting at 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Immediately following the KidVenture Family Production, kids and their parents will enjoy their age-appropriate Easter Egg Hunt immediately followed by games, bounce houses and lots of family fun. Take a moment to choose your show time by visiting www.snyderlanebaptist.com.

At which park will Easter in the park happen? Rohnert Park. Easter in the park is a Rohnert Park community event hosted and provided by the good people of Snyder Lane Baptist Church located at 4689 Snyder Ln., in Rohnert Park. Their 3+ acre campus will be transformed into an amazing carnival-like event space for the families of Rohnert Park to enjoy together. Pre-registration for this event is required. Please take time to register at snyderlanebaptist.com.

In addition to Easter in the park, Snyder Lane Baptist Church has many opportunities for you this Easter season. Beginning March 25th (Palm Sunday) at 11 a.m., come enjoy 30 minutes of uplifting music, an inspiring message and a delicious pasta lunch to follow.

On Easter Sunday, April 1st (no foolin’) at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., you can enjoy more great music and an encouraging message entitled “Starting Point.”

Pastor Andy says, “Everything has a beginning. Every person, every idea, every journey starts somewhere. Whether it’s one small step in a new direction or a major event, from that point forward nothing is ever the same. It’s not always comfortable. It’s not always beautiful. It’s not always easy. But it’s a start.”

“We want to make it easy for people in our community to give church a chance,” says Pastor Andy. “No matter where you’ve been or where you are at the moment, the music and the message will be a rich source of encouragement to you.” If you are at all interested, Pastor Andy suggests that Easter Sunday is one of the best times to “check out” church.

Who said God, church and faith can’t be fun? Pastor Andy and the families at Snyder Lane are serious about being the church that gets to have all the fun, while they and their friends experience three things: the wonder for who God is, the discovery of who He created them to be and the passion for loving and caring for others.

“Everything we offer is designed to help you begin to take ownership of your faith story. We want to help others live out God’s story so others will be encouraged to do the same.” says Pastor Andy

If a church that is interested in playing such a positive, active role in our community by providing fun activities and real-life support for families interests you, consider meeting Pastor Andy and the good folks at Snyder Lane this Easter season. Lastly, don’t be surprised if you get invited to a neighborhood barbeque, an outdoor movie night, an open air concert, a family play day or a KidVenture Day Camp provided by the Snyder Lane Church sometime soon.