What are the symptons and stages of dementia?

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis

Spotlight on Seniors

Dementia is a syndrome that can be caused by a number of progressive disorders that affect memory, thinking, behavior and the ability to perform everyday tasks. The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease.

Though the precise cause is not known, most experts agree that Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias likely develop as a result of multiple factors, such as advanced age, family history, cardiovascular disease, or a history of head trauma.

Early signs of dementia

Contrary to popular belief, memory loss is not a natural part of aging. Occasionally forgetting a name or misplacing the car keys is normal. But significant memory problems that disrupt daily life, such as getting lost on the way home from a familiar grocery store or developing an inability to keep track of bills, may be early symptoms of dementia.

According to Dr. Jane Potter from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, some early signs of dementia may include: difficulty remembering names and recent events; apathy; and depression.

Dementia symptoms

The Alzheimer’s Association has identified the following 10 signs of Alzheimer’s disease:

• 1. Memory loss that disrupts daily life.

• 2. Challenges in planning or solving problems.

• 3. Difficulty completing familiar tasks.

• 4. Confusion with time or place.

• 5. Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships.

• 6. New problems with words in speaking or writing.

• 7. Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps.

• 8. Decreased or poor judgment.

• 9. Withdrawal from work or social activities.

• 10. Changes in mood and personality.

Be sure to discuss any concerns you may have about these signs with a physician.

Dementia stages

While dementia affects each individual differently, everyone tends to follow a general pattern of decline defined by stages. Understanding the different stages can help you know what to expect as the disease progresses. It can also help you plan accordingly for the additional care that your loved one will likely need along the way.

Dementia experts typically group dementia into three main stages: early stage dementia; middle stage dementia; and end stage dementia

Early dementia

• In this stage, people with Alzheimer’s retain some insight into their situation, but are getting more and more confused and forgetful. They may begin to lose language skills, have trouble handling money and paying bills, forget once-familiar tasks and have some personality changes.

• One woman with early stage said her mother was “fighting the battle” during this stage. She knew what was happening and fought to keep her independence.

• During this stage it was tough for the family to manage issues around driving and money management, but with honest and caring communication the mother finally accepted their help.

Middle dementia

• People in early-stage dementia can retain enough function to fool family and friends about their condition. But the game is up in stage two, marked by significant memory loss and confusion.

Dad may forget or not recognize family and friends, repeat himself often, and have problems sequencing tasks like putting on clothes in the wrong order. He begins to lose independence. It is no longer safe for him to live alone and manage his own affairs.

• “Dad stopped bathing, shaving and wearing clean clothes during this time,” a son remembers. “He became apathetic and seemed depressed.”

• No wonder this is the point at which most families intervene and seek help for their loved one. They may arrange a power of attorney in order to manage finances, and turn to an adult day care center, in home senior care provider or residential care community during this stage of dementia.

• Socialization and support are important at all stages of the Alzheimer’s journey, but they are a key intervention during middle dementia. Structuring the day, arranging activities, and preventing isolation are important goals – goals that in home workers who have completed the Home Instead Senior Care network’s Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia Program support. Besides offering daily assistance with dressing, bathing, meal preparation and other tasks, these trained CAREGivers know how to plan activities they and their clients can enjoy together and how to have fun with their clients.

Late dementia

• In many ways, Alzheimer’s can be considered a fatal illness. Late in the illness, the person is more prone to falls and infection. The swallowing reflex often declines, making the person vulnerable to aspiration pneumonia. While the person has experienced some incontinence, now he or she may lose full control of bladder and bowels.

• Caregiving becomes quite profound and focused on physical care and well-being. Although the person may not recognize family or friends, it’s important to continue expressing love and affection. There’s still a person inside, who needs dignity and respect. Of great help during this final period are hospice services, which can provide excellent medical, spiritual and social care.

Supportive companions are important no matter where your family member is in this long journey. Building a strong network of caregivers, support groups, and friends can help a family prepare for and address needs and challenges at every stage of Alzheimer’s.

To find support groups, contact your local Alzheimer’s Association chapter in Santa Rosa at 707-573-1210. To find in home care support, contact your local Home Instead Senior Care office at (707) 586-1516.

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage seniors and caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern? She’d love to hear from you at 586-1516 anytime.