‘We’ve only just begun’ Miss Rohnert Park - Sept. 7, 1972

By: Irene Hilsendager

“We’ve only just begun” is the theme for Miss Rohnert Park 1973 pageant, which begins at 8 p.m. tomorrow at Rohnert Park Jr. High.

Twelve girls are competing for the crown, which includes $100 and a number of gifts from local merchants. Audrey Chaon, pageant director and Jack Eddinger, Rohnert Park chamber of Commerce president, will begin the program with a welcome.

Ben Benzmiller is master of ceremonies for the event, which includes a parade of contestants, swimsuit and formal competition and entertainment by Pam Groo, a drama major at Brigham Young University.

Gail Hutten, 1972 Miss Rohnert Park, will give the farewell prior to the coronation.

Pageant sponsors are Northwestern Title Security co., Santa Rosa; Cotati Foster Freeze; Clover Brand Products, Petaluma; Empire Plumbing, Santa Rosa; Cal-Wood Products; Rohnert Park; Rohnert Park Exchange Bank and A.B. Dick Co., Rohnert Park.

Mark Nelson and Tom Fabris are co-chairmen of the pageant. Others on the committee are Reba Roberts, publicity; Fran Snyder, decorations; Mary Waltman, hostess and Gordon Adam, stage direction.

Assistants are Jack Eddinger, Mrs. Lee Corcoran, Bette Ross, Bobby Caviglia, Diane Lancaster, Joyce Beary, Lucy Wilkes, Liz Timko, JoAnn Rasmussen, Gail Hutten, Cecil Flores, Mary Stacey, Julan Pekkain, Mary Shore, Mrs. Bobby Price and Nancy Mettert.

Judges are George Klineman, producer of Redwood Roundup on channel 50, Julie Nation, California Career college director, Miss Groo and Andy Shepard, Exchange Bank president. Music will be provided by Gordon Blackard and Co.

The winner gets $100, first runner-up receives $50 and $25 goes to second runner-up.

Other winner’s awards: 1973 family pool membership, City of Rohnert Park; a cascade for the winner and postiches for runners-up, Rohnert Park Pharmacy; $25 savings bond, Sissa’s Market; installation and one month service, Storer Cable TV; $25 gift certificate, TG&Y; $40 gift certificate, The Fashion; hair styling; $7.50 gift certificate, Monte’ Coiffures; cake, Kayser’s Bakery; five pound ham, The Butcher Shop; $15 gift certificate to the winner and $5 gift certificates to runners-up; Western Auto and a $20 savings account, Exchange Bank. Mr. Swiss will give gift certificates of $5 to the winner, $3.50 for first runner-up, $2.50 second runner-up and $1 to all contestants.

Willoughby Jewelers provides the queen’s crown, Angelo Ibleto will photograph the winner and runners-up, The Bulletin Board will give a free lunch and California Career College a 12-week course. Tickets to the Founders Day dance are furnished by the Homeowner’ Association.

For the pageant, Posey Patch will furnish flowers; Cummings Construction Co., ramp and staging, Sears, decorations; Foremost, refreshments and Rohnert Park Women’s Association, perpetual crown. Admission is $1 for adults, 50 cents for children.

Past winners: 1964 Nancy Chase, 1965 Linda Betts, 1966 Diane Madden, 1967 Linda Korbs, 1968 Beth bowman, 1969 Pam Dettling, 1970 Debbie Curtin, 1971 Diane Lancaster and 1972 Gail Hutten.

A future story will be done on all the parties that became Miss Rohnert Park from the beginning and up to the present. If anyone would like to pass names and phones numbers on to me, it would be appreciated. Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.