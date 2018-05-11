Western Collegiate Lacrosse League play at the Ranch

Members of the University of California, Berkeley and California Polytechnic State University lacrosse teams battle against each other during the Western Collegiate Lacrosse League final four playoff games. The two teams met up Sunday, April 29 for the Division 1 Championship game at Cougar Stadium. The event was hosted by the Rancho Cotate High School lacrosse team, with help from the girl’s lacrosse teams, the Rancho Cotati Lacrosse Club and many volunteers. Cal Berkeley took home the championship trophy with their win over Cal Poly, 6-4.

Jane Peleti