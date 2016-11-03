West County Transportation Agency garners high honor

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) recognized West County Transportation Agency with their prestigious “Excellence in Motion” Award at its award ceremony on Oct. 26. The award honors people, projects and organizations for exceptional contributions to Bay Area Transportation. It is quite rare that a school transportation entity would be honored with such an award.

This specific award recognizes the vision, leadership and dedication of the Board of Directors of West County Transportation Agency to form and shepherd a unique school transportation cooperative.

West County Transportation Agency was formed as a Joint Powers Agreement by the West Sonoma County Union High School District and seven of their feeder elementary school districts on July 1, 1988. The motivation to form this cooperative public agency came from two primary conditions.

The state froze school transportation funding in the 1982-83 school year, making it more difficult for school districts to fund their transportation programs. In addition, many of the small school districts did not have school transportation professionals and lacked the resources to provide mechanical assistance, substitute drivers and driver training.

Forming this cooperative Agency allowed these school districts to focus on their educational priorities while creating a professional and cooperative school transportation organization.

Through cooperation and economy of scale, member school districts have enjoyed the benefits of reduced costs and a higher level of service.

In the late 1970’s, school districts were also required to transport special education students. At that time, most of that service was provided through the Sonoma County Office of Education.

The Board of Directors of West County Transportation Agency began to focus on creative, cooperative and service-oriented initiatives to provide this service through their transportation agency. The agency gradually took responsibility for special education transportation and in the 2001-2002 school year took responsibility for all of this service.

Through the years, many more members joined the agency, swelling the ranks of membership to 17 school districts.

The agency is a local government agency, governed by a Board of Directors. The primary representative to the Board from each member school district is the superintendent, with the Chief business official as the alternate to the superintendent.

The agency’s mission has been to provide safe, cooperative, cost-effective and child-centered school transportation service to our member school districts.

The agency also provides vehicle maintenance service to other school districts, private schools and municipal entities, field trips to non-member school districts, private schools and youth-serving agencies, and occasional route service to other non-member entities.

The school districts that compose West County Transportation Agency are: Bellevue Union School District; Bennett Valley Union School District; Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District; Forestville Union School District; Gravenstein Union School District; Guerneville School District; Harmony Union School District; Mark West Union School District; Montgomery School District; Oak Grove Union School District; Piner-Olivet Union School District; Roseland School District; Santa Rosa City Schools; Sebastopol Union School District; Twin Hills Union School District; West Sonoma County Union High School District; and Wright Elementary School District.

For additional information, contact Michael Rea, Executive Director at mrea@westcountytransportation.org or 707-206-9988, ext. 211.