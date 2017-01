West County Community Services is looking for volunteers interested in becoming senior peer counselors.

A 35-hour training course gives the tools that are necessary to assist seniors in managing the stresses of aging with better emotional balance.

The training is provided in Santa Rosa and services are offered countywide.

The next training sessions begins Jan. 30.

For more information contact Melissa at melissa.fike@estcountyservies.org or (707) 823-1640, ext. 301.