Welcoming new staff and board members

We are excited to welcome new staff member, Penelope Butterfield (left), and new board members, Ric Giardina (center) and Elisa Baker (right), to the Food for Thought family!

Penelope Butterfield comes to Food for Thought with over 15 years of experience in case management. She is a fluent Spanish speaker and is a wonderful addition to the organization as our new Client Services Manager.

Ric Giardina has been a volunteer with Food for Thought since 2010. He has volunteered and raised funds for HIV/AIDS relief and research organizations since the 1970's. Ric presently works for the County of Sonoma as a Workforce Development Manager. His professional experience and commitment to our HIV community will be an asset to our Board of Directors.

Elisa Baker returns to Food for Thought as our newest board member! She retired in January, after ten years of service as our Volunteer Manager. Her wealth of knowledge about the history of our organization will be a valuable resource to our Board of Directors.