Welcome to the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce

By: Rita Partika

Fifty years ago, April 3, 1963, the Rohnert Park Chamber held its first Board of Directors meeting as a California Corporation. Early chamber meetings were held on the first and third Wednesdays of the month for breakfast at Chesney’s. Much like today’s roster membership represented businesses, associates and residents.

The fledgling town of Rohnert Park began to grow, homeowners with new homes frequented new businesses and those new businesses looked for ways to expand and reach those new homeowners and other businesses.

Today, our chamber provides a strong and effective voice to influence change that will ensure economic vitality of the greater Rohnert Park community. Rohnert Park is a thriving community which is the home of Sonoma State University, the world class concert hall, Green Music Center and Spreckels Performing Arts Center, a city owned and operated facility that provides theatre arts for the residents of Rohnert Park and Sonoma County and surrounding regions.

The Chamber accomplishes its mission by being an economic development consultant and advisor; new resident and tourist information center and spokesperson and advocate for businesses.

Opportunities for promoting and advertising are available through sponsorships of the popular Noon Times and Women in Business Programs. We also provide the annual Spring Business Showcase and after-hours monthly socials.