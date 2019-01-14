Feature of the Week
January 14, 2019
Welcome to a new year of reading and writing

January 11, 2019

We are gearing up for this year’s collection, READERS WITHOUT BORDERS, and look forward to reading your appreciation of a book or some poems you have read by a woman writer from another country and culture.  Take only one page to tell us about your reading experience. What did you learn from stretching past the familiar, and what insights did you gain from the from reading a woman’s point of view?

Details on our website,  http://www.sittingroom.org/publish.html

And to get you started, stop by and check out our International Fiction collection or perhaps the Poetry Room.

Reminder: All contributions will be accepted, if they address the theme and follow the format and arrive by April 1, 2019. You do not have to be a “member” of the Sitting Room to contribute or of any one gender or age. The Sitting Room is at 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove. For more information, go to sittingroomlibrary@gmail.com