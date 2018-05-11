Community
May 11, 2018
Welcome to Cotatiâ€™s RE/MAX marketplace

  • Photo courtesy Cotati RE/MAX Marketplace.

May 11, 2018

Cotati welcomed their newest addition to the downtown strip last Thursday. Unlike most real estate offices, RE/MAX Marketplace has an open "boutique feel" with a large greeting area, 9 feet of glass walls and plenty of natural light. Three local RE/MAX REALTORS®, Erika Rendino, David Rendino and Ken Schrier, along with two other partners, decided to reinvent the "Walk-in Experience" as well as enter the “Millennial Market” with less private offices and more flex space. "Cotati has long been known as the ‘Hub of Sonoma County’," states Ken Schrier. "We started in the Rohnert Park / Cotati area and love being here. We are committed to our community and look forward to seeing present and future clients at all of our Farmer's Markets and local events.” RE/MAX Marketplace is home to 17 agents and offers the best in progressive marketing and technology. They are located at 8220 Old Redwood Hwy in downtown Cotati and can be found online at www.SonomaCountyHub.com.                                       

