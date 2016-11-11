Weill Hall to end year with a variety of performances

Sonoma State University's Green Music Center ends the 2016 calendar year with a celebration of winter and the holiday season, highlighting the world-class chamber, world, orchestral, and jazz offerings featured throughout the 2016-17 Fifth Anniversary Season.

While the cherub-voiced Vienna Boys Choir technically kick-off the holiday festivities at the GMC on November 27, there is plenty to pick from in the month of December. First, an action-packed weekend of music: Australian master of the guitar Tommy Emmanuel brings his Classics & Christmas tour to Weill Hall Friday, December 9; 2016 Grammy Award-Winner Angélique Kidjo performs her special blend of jazz and West-Africa traditions Saturday, December 10; and Bay area cellist Zoë Keating, "a one-woman orchestra," comes to Schroeder Hall for a sold-out show Sunday, December 11.

The following week, Hawaiian favorites Na Leo return to Weill Hall Friday, December 16, for a festive display of hula and song. On Sunday, December 18, the fantastic American Bach Soloists and American Bach Choir present Handel's Messiah. Rounding out the holiday season are contemporary jazz icon Dave Koz (Dec. 20), and the soulful Sweet Honey in the Rock with "Celebrating the Holydays" (Dec. 22). Tickets are available. Call 1.866.955.6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.