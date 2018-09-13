Weaver says hello to the ‘friendly city’

By: Irene Hilsendager

Interim Police Chief Jeff Weaver hails from Sebastopol where he had been police chief for 14 years. At the age of 51 Weaver felt he was too young to fully retire so when the City of Rohnert Park knocked at his door to replace now-retired Chief Masterson, he said he wanted to be an interim, so he could be engaged in something useful. Jeff will do this important job until January or February when the RP City Council will vote on a permanent chief. He said being a short-term interim position is one thing and being the real director for years is totally different and he certainly doesn’t have time to pursue a full-time job.

Weaver said that he enjoys working in Rohnert Park as he only has a fifteen minute commute from his home outside of Sebastopol. He likes all of the officers since most of them had been taught by him at Santa Rosa Junior College and felt he had something of value to give to the young men.

Jeff confided that he would not sign a full-time job contract since he has an 85 -year -old father that still lives alone and a spouse that has health issues.

Weaver is a Santa Rosa boy but was born in San Francisco and adopted to a Santa Rosa couple. He went to local schools, Montgomery High and the Junior College. When reminiscing on career choices, he said he wanted to be a firefighter but since the bunch eats together, he didn’t want that…Weaver is a picky eater. Even as a youngster, he said he would rather be an umpire behind the plate than play the sport and in the summers of 1984-85, he was the stage manager for the summer repertory theater.

When Weaver was asked if he had any hobbies, he said, “I really don’t have time for hobbies as I like to work on family history, take organ lessons and love to go camping, but teaching at the Santa Rosa Junior College Police academy, taking care of his other obligations, just doesn’t leave him much time.

His spouse, Leanne, was a 9-1-1 sheriff dispatcher for 32 years and is the very proud daughter of a deputy sheriff. They have 21-year-old twin sons. Tyler attends Chico U and Adam is at the JC studying finance.

Weaver says, “I can see why people call Rohnert Park the friendly city as everyone is so incredibly friendly and helpful.” He says that he is always accessible to the public by email, phone or in person at any time. Jeff said, “I am the director and in leadership while I am here in RP, but I have great commanders in line with a bunch of fellows that I have been in touch with since they went to the JC.