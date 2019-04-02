Weather bulletin from Minot, ND-March 2010 California enjoy your rain!

By: Irene Hilsendager

Up here in the Northern part of North Dakota we just recovered from a historic event — may I even say a “Weather Event” of “Biblical Proportions” — with a historic blizzard of up to 25 inches of snow and winds to 50 MPH that broke trees in half, knocked down utility poles, stranded hundreds of motorists in lethal snow banks, closed ALL roads, isolated scores of communities and cut power to tens of thousands.

FYI:

Obama did not come.

FEMA did nothing.

No one howled for the government.

No one blamed the government.

No one even uttered an expletive on TV.

Jesse Jackson or Al Sharpton did not visit.

Our Mayors did not blame Obama or anyone else.

Our Governor did not blame Obama or anyone else either.

CNN, ABC, CBS, FOX, or NBC did not visit - or even report on this Category 5-snow storm.

Nobody demanded $2,000 debit cards. No one asked for a FEMA Trailer House. No one looted. Nobody - I mean nobody demanded the government do something. Nobody expected the government to do anything either. No Larry King, No Bill O’Reilly, No Oprah, No Chris Matthews and No Geraldo Rivera. No Sean Penn, No Barbara Streisand, No Brad Pitt, No Hollywood types to be found.

Nope, we just melted the snow for water. Sent out caravans of SUV’s to pluck people out of snow-engulfed cars. The truck drivers pulled people out of snow banks and didn’t ask for a penny. Local restaurants made food, and the police and fire departments delivered it to the snow bound families. Families took in the stranded people - total strangers. We fired up wood stoves, broke out coal oil lanterns or Coleman lanterns. We put on an extra layer of clothes because up here it is “Work or Die”. We did not wait for some welfare program that trades votes for ‘sittin at home’ checks. Even though a Category 5 blizzard of this scale is not usual, we know it can happen and how to deal with it ourselves.

Maybe...SOME people will get the message ...The world does not owe you a living.

Submitted from Minot, ND Daily news

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.