Water your resolutions for 2018?

By: NAPS

(NAPS)—Major New Year’s resolutions can be hard to keep, but committing to taking small steps that save water throughout the year can have a real ripple effect. As one of your 2018 resolutions, you can join the thousands of smart consumers who have taken the “I’m for Water” pledge and save this precious resource while you also save money.

Take the pledge on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense website (www.epa.gov/watersense) and download a checklist full of monthly tips and resources that will help you reduce your water use and keep your resolution to save resources throughout the year.

Saving water can be as simple as turning off the tap while you brush your teeth or shave—a small action that saves eight to 10 gallons of water per day. Here are just a few other ideas to help you keep your water-saving resolution:

• Replace your showerhead with a WaterSense labeled model; you’ll enjoy a powerful spray and save 2,700 gallons of water per year, plus enough energy to power your home for 11 days.

• Many utilities offer rebates for WaterSense labeled fixtures; if you’re in the market for a plumbing or irrigation product, visit www.epa.gov/watersense/rebate-finder to find a rebate in your area and stack up on savings.

• If you’re making changes to your yard in 2018, WaterSense has information that can help you plant a water-smart landscape.

The WaterSense Resolve to Save Water checklist not only has useful tips, it is also a helpful reminder of specific times to reduce water waste throughout the year. For example, the tenth annual Fix a Leak Week, March 19 through 25, 2018, is a great time to find and fix water leaks in your home, which could be wasting 10,000 gallons of water each year. That’s the amount of water it takes to wash 270 loads of laundry!

When you resolve to save water in the new year, you’ll also save the energy needed to heat water, and money on utility bills. Even if you just take one small step to use less water this year, every drop counts! For more information on taking the pledge and saving water, visit www.epa.gov/watersense/im-water-pledge.

Taking the “I’m for Water” pledge can help you save water, energy and money.