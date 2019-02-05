Waste drop-off at Stadium- History April 1992

By: Irene Hilsendager

If you have aluminum cans, glass jars, old appliances, newspaper or yard clippings stuck in the corner of your garage and are a resident of Rohnert Park, you may want to join the city in a bi-annual Spring Cleanup and Recycle Event.

The ten-day affair will focus on recycling as much discarded material as possible, according to Carl Leivo, assistant to the Rohnert Park City Manager.

Recycling is a new aspect of the Residential Spring Cleanup and Recycling Event and was implemented with success last fall. the program is part of the city’s efforts to meet state law requirements for communities to decrease solid waste in landfill sites by 25 percent in 1995 and 50 percent by the year 2000.

The bi-annual event was set up for Rohnert Park residents to provide a more convenient means of recycling and is utilized by a large number of people in the community, according to Leivo.

“The original idea of Spring Cleanup came as a service for people in the community; to make it convenient to keep up their yards and homes,” said Leivo.

Empire Waste Management will on-site recycling bins for aluminum, glass, newspaper, clean cardboard and wood, household appliance and yard debris. A representative of Empire Waste will assist residents in sorting waste into various bins.

Heavy, bulky items can be picked up by calling the City’s Depart of Public Works during business hours to make arrangements for the cleanup period.

Residential Spring Cleanup and Recycling Event is a no-charge service available for 10 days regardless of weather. The affair will take place at the Rohnert Park Stadium parking lot at 5900 Labath Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of residency must be shown.

Commercial and industrial waste items will not be accepted nor will hazardous waste, such as oil, cleaners, poisons and batteries.

