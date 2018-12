Geovanny Ortiz of the Warriors PeeWee football team battles past members of the All Star Blue team, during the North Bay Youth Football and Cheer Organization’s All Star game that was hosted by the Warriors youth football organization at Cougar Stadium Sun., Dec. 3. A number of players from both the football teams and cheer teams were nominated for a spot on the All Star teams at each level and played and cheered with players/cheerleaders from other teams in the league.

Photo by Jane Peleti.