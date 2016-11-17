Sports
November 17, 2016
link to facebook link to twitter

Warriors Mitey Mites fight hard but fall

November 18, 2016
 
Camden Henington, of the Rohnert Park Warriors Mitey Mite football team, maneuvers past players from the Windsor Knights during the Mitey Mite Bowl on Saturday at Windsor High School. The Knights defeated the Warriors 32-22.
Jane Peleti
 