Warriors Mitey Mite maneuvers to victory

Ross Nipper of the Rohnert Park Warriors Mitey Mite football team, maneuvers past players from the Santa Rosa Stallion team during their game Sun, Oct. 20. The Warriors hosted the Stallions at Cougar Stadium, it was the last game of the season and now the Warriors move on to the Mitey Mite Bowl and the other teams move on to playoffs. The Warrior Mitey Mite team defeated the Stallions 33-22, the Jr PeeWee team won 31-19, the PeeWee team was defeated 24-8 and the Jr Midget team was defeated 16-8. Photo by Jane Peleti