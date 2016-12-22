Warm rewards from being Santa to seniors

By: Dave Williams

Home Instead volunteers make sure elderly citizens receive gifts and are not forgotten at Christmas time

Organized chaos is the best way to describe the atmosphere at Home Instead Senior Care in the last few days leading up to Christmas.

Not only is the Rohnert Park office filled with gifts for senior citizens waiting to be wrapped for the Be a Santa to a Senior Program, those who’ll do the wrapping are in a constant state of motion and often bump into each other as they’re either looking for the right ribbon for a certain gift or searching for an extra roll of Scotch tape.

It is hard work; it can be maddening at times but it truly is a labor of love for those who are taking part in this endeavor.

“This is the wrap party, where we try to get the bulk of the gift wrapping done,” said Julie Ann Soukoulis, owner of Home Instead Senior Care and one of the two driving forces behind the Be a Santa to a Senior Program that delivers gifts to seniors in nursing facilities throughout Sonoma County. If it’s not Soukoulis in control of the chaos, then Mariclair O’Connell is the one cracking the whip. O’Connell has played a huge role in pulling off this project each year.

Gifts galore from community

Soukoulis, O’Connell and their band of volunteers collect gifts from numerous sources throughout the county.

They place trees decorated with gift ideas in local stores, including Oliver’s Market in Cotati and Raley’s throughout Sonoma County. Shoppers interested in being a Santa to a senior, then go buy a gift and deliver it back to the store or to the Home Instead office in Rohnert Park.

Soukoulis said employees at PG&E delivered more than 120 gifts.

“We have 10 people here today, but in reality, the whole community really is the volunteer,” Soukoulis said. “They’re all donating so many gifts, which is amazing.”

What’s really amazing is the fact seniors actually get gifts they want.

“One person asked for a jigsaw puzzle, a blanket and a Grateful Dead guitar book,” O’Connell said. “And you know what? He’s going to get exactly that. That is what’s so cool about this.”

The system works

As chaotic as the scene inside Home Instead can be during the days of wrapping, there is a system in place that has proved successful since the program was established in 2006.

“What we do is we make sure the tags match the gifts in the bags and then we put them in sections so each facility has their gifts for their buildings,” Soukoulis said. “Our volunteers work on one set of gifts at a time for one building. That way we don’t mix them up, and everyone gets what they want. Sometimes we need to add a little something extra and we have ladies that hand knit blankets. We wrap the gifts, put them all together and some of these volunteers deliver them with me.”

Soukoulis said the project gets bigger every year because there are so many more people in need. The Be a Santa to a Senior program now serves the Palms Inn in Santa Rosa, which is a facility for military veterans.

“Last year we found out about the Palms, and we felt they were qualified, so we added them,” Soukoulis said.

Soukoulis said her motivation for the Be a Santa to a Senior program stems from the fact a number of seniors are without family and around this time of year can be isolated and lonely.

Joy of excited seniors

“You see these seniors in these skilled nursing facilities who don’t get visitors for Christmas…suddenly they’re getting a gift from Santa or a stranger, they just light up,” Soukoulis said. “They just get so excited. They can’t believe that someone reached out and touched them. These are often people who don’t get any Christmas cheer. It just makes you feel good knowing you contributed…that you did something to make someone’s day.

Older adults are in need

“Everyone thinks of just the kids during the holidays, but we know there’s a generation that’s often forgotten. We wanted to highlight it and make sure people are aware there are older adults in need.”

Other than the Be a Santa to a Senior program, Home Instead also has a secret Valentine’s Day card giveaway, where kids in the county make cards for seniors. The senior care facility also donated $15,000 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank a couple years ago.

Soukoulis started Home Instead in 1998 because, “I wanted to do something where your efforts are benefitting other people’s lives, enhancing their lives.

“They’re closed in and start to get more reclusive so they’re not seen. I found that was very much a need.”