Wanted felon arrested

On May 26, the Rohnert Park of Public Safety Officer J. Huss made contact with a male subject lingering in the parking lot of the 49er Pet, at 375 Southwest Blvd. The subject was identified as 36-year-old Michael Rafael Digesti, who is a transient in the RP area.

Digesti was wanted for a felony Post Release Community Supervision warrant out of Sonoma County. He was taken into custody for the warrant and during a search of his belongings a small homemade explosive device, stun gun, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools were located.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department’s Bomb Squad was contact and responded to the scene to collect the small homemade explosive device.

Digesti was transported and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility for charges of Felony PRCS Warrant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, possession of an explosive device and felon in possession of a stun gun.