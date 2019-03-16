Want something cuddly, attend the Bunfest 2019

By: Mickey Zeldes

Every animal deserves their day, don’t you think? There are lots of dog, cat and even horse events but what about our little furry bunnies? It’s time for them to share the spotlight! The Animal Shelter League is hosting the 3rd annual Sonoma County Bunfest Sat., March 30. This free event is a celebration of everything rabbit!

If you have a rabbit, ever thought about living with a rabbit, are curious about these furry little creatures, or just love bunnies – this event is for you. We have a fabulous line-up of expert speakers for those who are wanting to learn more about caring for their pet. The Bunny Boutique will be open with fresh hay, toys, food, beds and treats available for sale. Our Bunny Café (actually for humans) will have delicious lunch and snack options for sale, specially prepared by Muir’s Tea Room. There are some great raffle items for you to win and new this year is a kid’s activity center, hosted by the City of Rohnert Park Community Services Department. There will be a face painter and a variety of fun crafts and games to keep the little ones entertained. And, what would a rabbit event be without some of these adorable animals there in the flesh and fur? Several shelters and rescue groups will have rabbits of every size and breed available for adoption – a great opportunity to meet and learn about the different kinds of rabbits.

Our speaker line-up covers the gamut of care and health issues that every bunny parent should know. The free admission to the event includes all four speakers so take advantage of this amazing wealth of knowledge. At 11:30 a.m. Anne Martin, PhD., the Executive Director of the House Rabbit Society will speak on “Why Does My Bunny Do That?”; 12:15 p.m. Marcy Berman, Founder and Executive Director of SaveABunny, Inc., will discuss “Selecting the Right Bunny for Your Family”; 1 p.m. Veterinarian Lisa Pesch Marinho from Animal Healing Arts will talk on “Holistic Health Care for Rabbits,” and at 2 p.m. Veterinarian Lynne Lankes from Heritage Veterinary Hospital will talk on “Bunny Illness Prevention 101.” Each segment will have time for questions from the audience so come ready to learn!

This is a much bigger event than our monthly Bunny Day, on the second Sat. of each month, which is more personal and offers free nail trims. Last year at Bunfest over a hundred bunny fans enjoyed the day of speakers and vendors and this year should be even bigger and better - help spread the word!

It all happens Sat., March 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. More details are available at www.sonomacountybunfest.com Please leave your bunnies at home and come prepared to learn, shop, pet and play!

Upcoming Events

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed. 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.