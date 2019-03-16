Want something cuddly, attend the Bunfest 2019

Kids & Pets
March 16, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Monte Vista Elementary-Being responsible Fires, floods, mudslides oh my! Monte Vista Elementary-Student builders for March 5 Penngrove Elementary- Life skills for Feb. 27 A visit to Thomas Page Academy Dictionary mania Bark After Dark benefit a great success Penngrove Elementary - Life skill awards for Feb. 20 Black is beautiful! Obese pets are not cute Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders-2018 John Reed Elementary-Positive behavior winners for Feb. 26 Bark after Dark is coming Nov. 3 John Reed Elementary Positive Office Referral recipients Hahn Elementary Life skills for the month of Feb. Monte Vista School Student Builders for October 2 Rancho Cotate High School Recognition of Curiosity for the month of October Richard Crane Elementary Cougar Cub Character Expectation award winners for the week of Feb. 25 Hahn Elementary School Monte Vista Walk-a-thon The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students November 5 Planning for our pets Tale of Cooper John Reed Elementary School A beloved dog, a stolen car and...a happy ending Broken legs in cats very costly Furry fire victims John Reed Elementary- Honor roll 2018-pets in review Finding strays out of Sonoma County Monte Vista-Student builders for Feb. 19 Penngrove Elementary School A lifetime commitment Hahn Elementary Life skills awards - October, 2018 Are you ready for Thanksgiving? John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior for Dec. 12 Monte Vista School-second grade celebrates the holidays The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Jan. 14 Hahn Elementary-Life skills for November Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Feb. 13 Young kittens are lots of work RCHS awards for Kindness the month of October Penngrove Elementary Life skills awards- Oct. 24 Helping out in Paradise “Mary did you know?” Monte Vista Elementary- Student builders for Dec. 18 Your help is needed when we offer generous programs John Reed Elementary-Positive Behavior winners for January University Elementary-Feb. Life skill awards for Creativity Disaster preparedness for our pets CPI offers support University Elementary School Rohnert Park tree lighting ceremony Long-term residents need a home University Elementary School -Life skill award for responsibility The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Dec. 10 Penngrove Elementary School-Life skills A Happy reunion Monte Vista School Sept. 18 Free-roaming cats – is it safe Living with multiple pets Monte Vista School Student Builders for Dec. 4 Holiday happiness and mishaps Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Dec. 12 Monte Vista Elementary- Student Builders for Jan. 8 Monte Vista Elementary School - Student builders for Jan. 22 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Feb. 6 Richard Crane School for Sept. 17 Penngrove School - For the life skills of gratefulness Thomas Page Middle School - Principal honor roll Penngrove Elementary TSA selecting more floppy-eared dogs University Elementary - Creativity Life skill awards for Jan Silver Paws times two University Elementary for September Rancho Cotate High School Students for the month of Nov. Thomas Page Elementary School - Lifeskill awards Prepare pets for better grooming visits Rohnert Park municipal code update Rancho Cotate High School Achievement award for January Penngrove Elementary for Sept. 12 Hahn Elementary School - Life skills for Nov. 2018 Girls, it is time to make changes and be empowered Monte Vista Elementary-Student builders for Feb. Visiting Cape Town SPCA John Reed School Positive behavior winners for Nov. 27 Thomas Page Academy Respect, Integrity, Service and Endurance awards Step up your kids’ STEM skills Taking work on vacation John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior winners for Jan. 22. Monte Vista Elementary-Student Builders for Sept 4 Penngrove School Lifeskill award for Sept. 5 Penngrove Elementary - Lifeskill Award for Aug. 31 Teacher Amy Miller is wrapped up Some assembly required: Putting together the pieces of your rescue pet University Elementary School life skill awards for the month of August Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill winners for the week of Aug. 22 John Reed positive behavior winners for Aug. 28 Happy Birthday Small dog syndrome: When predators are also prey Richard Crane School walk-a-thon Hope unleashed for pets with cancer Penngrove School Aug. 8 Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students for Aug. 20 Penngrove School for Aug. 15 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for Aug. 1 Rescuing Pitbulls: When myths affect reality Try attending Sonoma County VegFest Aug. 18 “Stuff the truck” Time to get immunized before school starts 5 tips for bringing your pet to work this summer School bus safety 101 Living with a 3-legged dog is not easy Can we can clear the shelter?

Want something cuddly, attend the Bunfest 2019

By: Mickey Zeldes
March 15, 2019

Every animal deserves their day, don’t you think?  There are lots of dog, cat and even horse events but what about our little furry bunnies?  It’s time for them to share the spotlight!  The Animal Shelter League is hosting the 3rd annual Sonoma County Bunfest Sat., March 30.  This free event is a celebration of everything rabbit!

If you have a rabbit, ever thought about living with a rabbit, are curious about these furry little creatures, or just love bunnies – this event is for you.  We have a fabulous line-up of expert speakers for those who are wanting to learn more about caring for their pet.  The Bunny Boutique will be open with fresh hay, toys, food, beds and treats available for sale.  Our Bunny Café (actually for humans) will have delicious lunch and snack options for sale, specially prepared by Muir’s Tea Room.  There are some great raffle items for you to win and new this year is a kid’s activity center, hosted by the City of Rohnert Park Community Services Department. There will be a face painter and a variety of fun crafts and games to keep the little ones entertained.  And, what would a rabbit event be without some of these adorable animals there in the flesh and fur?  Several shelters and rescue groups will have rabbits of every size and breed available for adoption – a great opportunity to meet and learn about the different kinds of rabbits.

Our speaker line-up covers the gamut of care and health issues that every bunny parent should know.  The free admission to the event includes all four speakers so take advantage of this amazing wealth of knowledge.  At 11:30 a.m. Anne Martin, PhD., the Executive Director of the House Rabbit Society will speak on “Why Does My Bunny Do That?”; 12:15 p.m. Marcy Berman, Founder and Executive Director of SaveABunny, Inc., will discuss “Selecting the Right Bunny for Your Family”; 1 p.m. Veterinarian Lisa Pesch Marinho from Animal Healing Arts will talk on “Holistic Health Care for Rabbits,” and at 2 p.m. Veterinarian Lynne Lankes from Heritage Veterinary Hospital will talk on “Bunny Illness Prevention 101.”  Each segment will have time for questions from the audience so come ready to learn!

This is a much bigger event than our monthly Bunny Day, on the second Sat. of each month, which is more personal and offers free nail trims.  Last year at Bunfest over a hundred bunny fans enjoyed the day of speakers and vendors and this year should be even bigger and better - help spread the word!

It all happens Sat., March 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane.  More details are available at www.sonomacountybunfest.com  Please leave your bunnies at home and come prepared to learn, shop, pet and play!

Upcoming Events

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home.  FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati.  No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed. 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents.  Call 588-3531 for an appointment. 

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.