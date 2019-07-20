Walking in the Cotati Kids’ Day parade

More Stories
Successful approach to fireworks in RP
Free backpacks and school supplies for kids
Pastor George Russell 30 years with the Assembly of God Church
Agreement reached with homeless advocates
Scholarships help foster youth
Miss Central California performs at Friday Night Market
Community Events Calendar July 19, 2019 through August 1, 2019
Borrow more materials from more libraries
House managers and ushers needed
Volunteer briefs
Friday, 7/19/19 Hometown Headliners
Hub Cyclery celebrates another year
Boys & Girls Clubs is now Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin
Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018
Community Events Calendar January 11, 2019 through January 24, 2019
Empire graduates
Let’s talk Turkey
Recipes sought for B’nai Israel cookbook
Sonoma Clean Power seeks participants
Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018
Community Events Calendar December 28, 2018 through January 10, 2019
Welcome to a new year of reading and writing
RP Club serves breakfast and lunch
Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018
Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018
Local author donates to Wildfire Relief Charities
LIME Foundation partners with local organization
Community Events Calendar July 12, 2019 through July 25, 2019
Gore in tune
Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25
Over 100 volunteers wrapping toys
Community Events Calendar January 4, 2019 through January 17, 2019
Nonn talks with Waldo and Tech neighbors
JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD
Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber
Homeless veterans receive greatest gift
Volunteer's Corner
Volunteer's Corner
RP Expressway improvements
Remo is ready for dessert
SSU’s Sakaki names Griffin-Desta as new Chief of Staff
Haute Flash takes the stage
2019 Graduation in full swing
Deliver food to seniors
Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018
Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau
A day at Thomas Page Academy
Elves clowning around
Burton Recreation Center gets a new look
How past superintendents impacted CRPUSD
NPR author Corrigan to speak at RP-Cotati Library
Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018
Pastis visits the Ranch
A Cotati home has the Christmas spirit
2nd Annual Sweethearts Fairytale Dance
Educator Dolkas retires
Kids day in Cotati
Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati
Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community
Free Advance Care Planning workshop Jan. 15
SSU Outreach and events coordinator changes
Cycle Without Limits in action again at SSU
Library summer reading program
So. Co. 2019 homeless count shows reduction Rise in young people experiencing homelessness
Cotati’s early morning breakfast
Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party
Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals
Enrollment event at SC airport
Would you make a great foster parent?
RCHS ‘sold out’ crab feed
Vacation Bible School in Penngrove
Newspaper spring-ups through the years
Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018
Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8
Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018
Rohnert Park students to learn bike safety
Genealogy library hosts open house in Santa Rosa
NorCal Honor Band accepts Analy High School musicians
Volunteer's Corner
Community Events Calendar July 5, 2019 through July 18, 2019
CPI North Bay fire recovery
Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive
American Sign Language and police departments
Volunteer's Corner
Community Events Calendar January 18, 2019 through January 31, 2019
Community Events Calendar February 1, 2019 through February 14, 2019
School’s out – time for camp!
Credo High Graduates
Library to eliminate fines for 80,000 patrons
Photography Show
Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree
The work behind “The Art of Resistance”
SRS has affordable family concert, Jan. 27, 3 p.m.
RP Health Center ensures all children in school district receive dental care
Volunteer's Corner
Volunteer’s Corner
Community Events Calendar May 10, 2019 through May 23, 2019
FREE Movies In The Park
CRPUSD needs hands-on leader
Civil War days returns to Duncans Mills
Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018
A Veteran remembers Veterans
SSU to buy 90-unit Petaluma complex for workforce housing
Decker waves the baton at a concert
Richard Crane fourth graders harness the wind
Collaborating Together for Peace
May the 4th be with you at La Plaza Park
Community Events Calendar June 7, 2019 through June 20, 2019
Granny units in local area
Free workshop for adults 60+
It takes a village to honor its past
Veterans story Mark Weston
Volunteer's Corner
Young accepts ‘prez’ of the RP Historical Society
Community Events Calendar December 21, 2018 through January 3, 2019
Local nonprofit to host Santa Rosa fundraiser for homeless veterans
Hansel receives honorary doctorate
A lesson from Wafflemat Tom with his bucket
Farmers’ markets kick off
Rohnert Park teacher wins summer Fellowship
A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce
The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day
Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman
Community Events Calendar November 23, 2018 through December 13, 2018
A lighter, brighter Cotati
Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center
Community Events Calendar December 14, 2018 through December 27, 2018
Community Events Calendar January 25, 2019 through February 7, 2019
Community Events Calendar March 29, 2019 through April 11, 2019
Volunteer's Corner
Enter the Penngrove Parade
Community Events Calendar June 14, 2019 through June 27, 2019
Community Events Calendar June 28, 2019 through July 11, 2019
Discrimination and bullying in our schools
Volunteer
City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids
Saving on energy and giving youth jobs
DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint
Volunteer's Corner
Community Events Calendar February 8, 2019 through February 21, 2019
Cotati chicken BBQ returns
Race volunteers and DJ needed
Annual senior art show
The Sonoma-Marin fair is giving away $35k in awards & scholarships
Volunteer's Corner
Library offers free summer lunches to youth
RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6
30 years for Danny's vacuum shop
Volunteer’s corner
Home Instead partners with local businesses
Large affordable housing project breaks ground in Rohnert Park
Is your Carbon Monoxide detector chirping?
Volunteer’s Corner
RP celebrates “I Heart RP” Feb. 10
Volunteer's Corner
I can do it!
Exposición anual de arte para personas mayores
RP-Cotati Library to feature award-winning performance artist
Thirteen reasons to fold American flag
Fireworks update
Backpack drive event this Sunday
Who you going to call?
Adapting to the weather changes
SC Public Library Foundation needs directors
Athena sits in ‘artsy’ Cotati
Community Events Calendar December 7, 2018 through December 20, 2018
Cotati hosts award dinner
Volunteer's Corner
Free care planning workshop
Credo’s Dolcini power rowing to Portland
Free, fun, family activities, Sat.
Junior League presenting Ride-a-Rig
Armed Forces News
Strickland becomes president of Rotary Club
SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M
Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018
Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill!
Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20
Volunteer's Corner
Coffee with Cotati cops
‘Just Between Friends’ mega kids’ event
Creative Sonoma supports artists impacted by fires
Everything bunny in Rohnert Park
Cotati Rotary hosts first Humanitarian award
Walk the labyrinth in D park
Two teachers receive the Lou Colby award
RP’s 36th annual fishing derby
Looking for SoCo artists
An antediluvian house on the hill
Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018
SAY launches One Cold Night
Devil Pups set a new goal
Celebrate the holiday season responsibly
Tips for a Grinchless holiday season
Church of the Oaks crab feed Feb. 8-9
Miss SC Scholarship competition
Local winner at art show
Bailey So. Co. Woman of the Year
Credo High School to speak at WE conference
So. Co. Community Dev. Commission seeks equity in housing
Tech High athletic awards ceremony
Eureka! Students strike gold!
Special Olympic Torch run going through Cotati
Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing
Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018
Staying safe on our local trails
North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition
Don’t be a victim of a charity scam
Be a resource for fire survivors
Poetry Out Loud Sonoma County contest
Community Events Calendar March 1, 2019 through March 14, 2019
Rancho Cotate Varsity Girls Basketball receives recognition
The “Disney” concert in the TAG building
Community Events Calendar April 19, 2019 through May 2, 2019
La Comisión de Desarrollo Comunitario del Condado de Sonoma
An invitation to the Peace garden dedication
Rancho Cotate High School students for May
Free seminars for disabled veterans and surviving spouses claim benefits
Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor
20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students
Annual Sonoma County hunger index: 1/3 of residents went hungry in 2017
Volunteer's Corner
Fun-filled Cotati stroll
Celebrate Black History Month
Heavy rain takes toll on drivers
Transgender Day of Visibility
Community Events Calendar April 5, 2019 through April 18, 2019
Volunteer's Corner
SOMO Village vibrant with painted faces and bling
Community Events Calendar May 24, 2019 through June 6, 2019
Monte Vista Spring Fling
Community Events Calendar June 21, 2019 through July 4, 2019
Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county
Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’
Be a resource for fire survivors
STEM at SSU
Community Events Calendar February 15, 2019 through February 28, 2019
Japanese Internment Remembrance Day
Credo students demand strong environmental action
Coffee with a Cop
Free family bicycling workshop
Learn about water-wise gardening this weekend
Volunteer's Corner
Inaugural construction trades training class prepares to graduate
Volunteer's Corner
Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018
A warm day with dancing and good food
Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6,
Volunteers needed to ring a bell
Volunteer's Corner
Volunteer's Corner
Senior art show registration for artists age 60+
One Planet Youth Summit and Credo High School
United Way ensuring community gets fair share in 2020 census
RCRPC hosted Annual Community Award night
Rancho Cotate HS students for the month of April- Perseverance
Cotati Chamber hosts music festival
Community Events Calendar May 31, 2019 through June 13, 2019
A new feature at the Cotati Farmers’ Market
Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run
Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls
Rotary District 5130 provides multiple fire relief grants
A New Coalition: Forming alliances for barn owls
Grand opening at Acme Burger
Penngrove buries time capsule
Volunteer's Corner
Libraries = strong communities
Community Events Calendar May 3, 2019 through May 16, 2019
Tech elects new student body for year 2019-20
Volunteer's Corner
Seniors are targets for telescammers
CTE Foundation invests in local schools
Our invisible but critical water source
Future leaders of the community
Rohnert Park Democratic Club
Free job fair matches local employers and job seekers
TAG building ribbon-cutting/dedication ceremony
Creating a teacher recruitment and retention plan
K/1 students to present a jobs and business expo
An invitation to attend “Avenue of Flags”
Educator Friedland retires after 35 years
SSU named one of the nation’s “Most promising places to work”
Community Events Calendar February 22, 2019 through March 7, 2019
Mayor Belforte reads at Monte Vista
A new student center in RP
Nor Cal Aging, Disability and Advocacy Expo
Transgender march and rally
RP Easter egg hunt
Volunteer's Corner
Color is fun
Jones receives proclamation
Flags are a beautiful sight
New Entrepreneur in residence at Sonoma State University
Sonoma County STEAM Showcase
Transgender day in the square
Apply to represent So County’s older adults
Community Events Calendar March 22, 2019 through April 4, 2019
McLea’s receives AAA banner
SonomaFi coming to local libraries
Letter carriers stamp out hunger
Woolery loves a clean environment
A library luncheon becomes a birthday party
Mayors challenge Cougars
Cross and Crown celebrates 50th Anniversary
Monthly CalFresh benefits to arrive March 1
Community Events Calendar March 15, 2019 through March 28, 2019
SSU to screen ‘Big Sonia’ to honor Holocaust and Genocide survivors
Volunteer's Corner
Showing off their talents
Creative Grants for Summer Arts Youth Programs
RP seeking applicants for leadership program
Volunteer's Corner
Explore foster parenting talk Feb. 25
Cross and Crown Church reaches the big 50
Looking through the glass at Arch’s for 55 years
Senior center prom
Community Events Calendar April 12, 2019 through April 25, 2019
Paparazzi day... Let the egg hunt begin…
Rotary clubs of Rancho Cotati and Rohnert Park are hosting the dedication of a Peace Park
Today’s children, Tomorrow’s leaders
Crew does a fine job
It’s “American” History
Volunteer's Corner
SSU to sign landmark commitment to sustainability
Volunteer's Corner
SSU takes top honors at United Nations conference
Cal Ripken celebrates opening day
Making Rohnert Park age friendly
Clover Sonoma supports free concerts for youth
Residents give high marks to Cotati living
Event volunteers needed
Free LGBT awareness training for caregivers
RCHS Guard and drumline competition
Sgt. Thompson named So. Co. bike commuter of the year
Happiest sprint on the planet
Librarian Kleban retires
SSU Library presents ‘Alchemia’ exhibit
Community Events Calendar March 8, 2019 through March 21, 2019
Art students big on art
Space for reflection
Community Events Calendar April 26, 2019 through May 9, 2019
Tech. upgrade for Cotati sewers/water
Duckett all set to install tile
Volunteer's Corner
Rancho Cotati Rotary Club visited Thomas Page Academy
Artists showing off their works
Join us on Easter Sunday
Caregivers offered free awareness training
Rancho’s Top Twenty Dinner: a fifty-one-year tradition
Sweetman explains expo
The Rohnert Park Sister City Committee is in full swing
Parkour Speed competition
Volunteer's Corner
Ranger retires after 36 years
Community Events Calendar May 17, 2019 through May 30, 2019
Walking in the Cotati Kids’ Day parade
July 19, 2019