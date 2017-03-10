‘Walkabout’ planned in RP on March 15

The Redwood Empire Council for the Blind's “Walkabout” will take place at noon on Wednesday, March 15, at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and Rancho Verde Circle.

The Council tries to raise awareness and bring attention to what it deems are unsafe/dangerous intersections and crosswalks in the Sonoma County area for public safety concerns.

“With the visually impaired and blind community having to navigate in this busy county, these areas of concern are not just for the council members, but also for the general population as drivers are caught up with their busy lives and schedules and unsafe intersections and crosswalks are a real concern for all of us,” said Dr. Thomas Luparello, of the Redwood Empire Council for the Blind.