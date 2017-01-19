Waldorf schools to perform at GMC on Jan. 25

Credo High School will present the fourth annual Waldorf at Weill event at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m.

The event will feature a musical performance by nine North Bay Waldorf schools. Tickets are available for free while they last at http://bit.ly/2hqY3ed or by calling 1-866-955-6040.

This unusual collaboration by so many schools includes performances from primary school students through high school seniors, and includes seven public and two private Waldorf schools. Participating schools are Credo High School, Live Oak Charter School, Marin Waldorf School, Novato Charter School, Sebastopol Charter School, Stone Bridge School, Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm, SunRidge Charter School and Woodland Star Charter School.

The Waldorf curriculum includes music instruction from first through 12th grades. This event will include five orchestras, two choirs, one eurhythmy troupe and one American Music ensemble. For the first time, this year Credo High School and Summerfield High School’s orchestras will perform together; both orchestras are directed by Richard Loheyde, Ph.D.

The North Bay of San Francisco is home to the largest concentration of Waldorf schools in the world. Waldorf education, founded in 1919, is academically rigorous, arts integrated and experiential. There are approximately 2,000 Waldorf schools worldwide.