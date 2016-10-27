Kids & Pets
October 27, 2016
Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill leaders

October 28, 2016
Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill leaders for the week of Oct. 24
Mia Dominguez, Edgar Solorio Zavala, Angela Romo, Gabriela Estrella, Hunter Hill, Baylie Davis, Ethan Scott and Joe Arzola.
Photo by Jane Peleti
 