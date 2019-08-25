Wake up to social crisis

By: Irene Hilsendager

Most people wake up in the mornings thinking of a cup of coffee or a schedule for the day. In 2002 Trathen Heckman woke up thinking of a solution as to how people live and how to expose aspiring people. He feels in order to make this world a better place to live and as a group do something about it.

Heckman and his wife live in Monte Rio on the river and challenges are before them each day. They have transformed a badly eroded hillside into something beautiful by planting trees and doing acts of regeneration. The heart of many crisis is when the community disconnects. We must beat the crisis and re-connect says Trathen.

Daily Acts takes to organic farm gardens; one such is located in Cotati called Pocket Park near the creek. Not only do you grow your own food from garden to table, but it is a form of beauty and satisfaction. Worker together connects peoples’ heart and minds.

Daily Acts spreads the word by attending conferences, exposing solutions such as re-generating forests.

Daily Acts have partnered with cities and churches. Sonoma County has incredible leaders but currently there is no plan or ideas on the table and as we know government moves very slowly. Youths probably push for global movement more so than adults. We all need to step up to rally and create events to transform each community in the coming decades.

Daily Acts intention is to elevate awareness of positive actions that can be taken to create real change in our communities to address climate change.

Public collaboration does not exist at the national level therefore it leaves the individual or communities to do something.

Daily Acts matter is rising up for climate action Sept. 8 from 1-7 p.m. at the Somo Center in Rohnert Park. There will be bands, presentations from the Sunrise movement, youth climate leaders and a Trashion fashion show by Credo High School. There will also be green tech demos, a kid’s craft area, food court, craft beer and a wine bar, a silent auction and more. For tickets and more information, visit www.dailyacts.org. People attending this event will embrace climate changes, get engaged and step up to take action.