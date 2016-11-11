WWII vet tells great stories and even yodels

By: Irene Hilsendager

Belanger part of nation’s most revered generation

As always, nearing Veterans Day, a sense of realism seems to cast a patriotic spell over the country. The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati, which generally meets at the Doubletree Hotel each Tuesday morning, shifted their meeting place to larger quarters to accommodate the 10 local veterans who were invited to a free breakfast, compliments of the Rotary Club.

The most exciting period of the meeting was when Paul Belanger from Sebastopol was invited to be the guest speaker. What’s amazing is Belanger is 94 years young and is a veteran of World War II. Spry and “oh so full of stories” he totes his guitar with him wherever he goes. He has been photographed with Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, the singing cowboys. He not only sings, he also writes patriotic songs and even yodels.

Berlin still his home

He was born in Berlin, New Hampshire, a town at that time of about 40,000 people. Now it has shrunk as most towns have, but it is still his home town. There was a family of four children, so at the age of 14 Paul had to go to work to help feed siblings. He started to work in a paper mill using a wet machine paper cutter that would cut wet sheets of thick paper to be sent off to manufacturers.

“There was no welfare in those days and no food stamps so if you wanted food in the belly you found a job to help the family,” Belanger said.

Belanger was drafted into the U.S. Army and left Oct. 7, 1944, to be shipped to France. While being on the boat and not too far from New York, they realized that a German Wolf submarine was on their tail and his ship literally had to sit very quietly in the water so as not to give away their location. Belanger said it was very intense with the ship bobbing up and down in the waters. He said if the bow of the ship came up it wasn’t too bad but when it hit those waves going downward, his poor stomach reacted. Destroyer ships finally came to the rescue, but they were not allowed to start their engines until human garbage came to the surface and they knew that the German submarine had been destroyed.

One of his stories included Navy boys. The Germans had mined the river and the boys from the Navy would take life boats and large sticks and push the mines away so the ship could go up-river. Having a gun on the back side was so perfect; they could explode the mines so the Germans could not follow them.

Belanger said, “The 244 Combat Engineer Special Forces were trained to do everything and anything.”

They could lay gas lines, they could dig trenches and they could blow up German bunkers. Belanger said he served under General Patton and spoke often of General Eisenhower. He could see some of the bad mistakes being made by the upper echelon but he said he always did what was asked of him. Belanger took part in the Battle of the Bulge, which is something he would not forget.

Frozen hands and feet

Many feet and hands were frozen as weather conditions were very icy and treacherous. He smiled as he said, “The 82nd Airborne were issued sheepskin lined boots. We didn’t have them but since some of the airborne no longer needed them, my buddies were able to have warm feet and rightly so without the quarter master issuing them.”

He boldly stated, “I am a Christian and I believe in God and I am an American.”

If you ever talk to him about cars, make sure you talk about General Motors. The planes that supported the troops had GM motors and at one time he owned a car dealership and had nothing but General Motor vehicles. He joked and said one day a fellow came in and tried to tell Belanger to sell Hondas and Toyotas.

“I made him get off the lot,” he said.

Belanger became very serious when he spoke about injuries. A faraway look came on his face and he says if the bullets coming near you are very loud, you know they are close but the sound becomes very soft as they fade away. His best friend never made it back as he was loading a mine when bullets flew.

Hit by shrapnel

Belanger ran the other way but shrapnel hit him in the leg and cauterized the wound all the way into the shoe. He says that was the end of his tour of duty. He is so proud of his Victory Pin of European Theatre pin. You will never see Belanger without the fastening.

Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day Nov. 11, 1919, marking the first anniversary of the end of World War I. World War I fighting stopped on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Veterans Day is a way to honor those who served in all American wars. Parades and speeches are made across the nation and a remembrance ceremony takes place at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

Some startling facts

There are more than 9 million veterans over the age of 65. Nearly 2 million are under the age of 35.

Nearly 2 million are women and more than 2 million are World War II veterans.

Ashley Pflug says, “It is our veterans that make our nation what it is and how it is. We wouldn’t have that without them.”

Ashley Pflug says, "It is our veterans that make our nation what it is and how it is. We wouldn't have that without them."