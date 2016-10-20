WBI at SSU announces fall seminars in November

The Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University (SSU) today announced that its Fall 2016 schedule of professional training seminars toward the Certificate in Direct-to-Consumer Wine Sales begin Thursday, Nov. 3, and seminars toward the Certificate in Wine Industry Finance and Accounting begin Wednesday, Nov. 16. Seminars are open to the public and may be taken individually over time or together to earn a certificate.

Elective seminar topics include Wine Marketing Basics, Tasting Room Management, Financial Planning and Strategy for Wine Businesses, Vineyard Taxation, and Winery Taxation, among other topics.

Cost of the Certificate in Direct-to-Consumer Wine Sales and Certificate in Wine Business Finance and Accounting is $150 per seminar for those who register by Oct. 26.