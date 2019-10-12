Vote by mail ballots now available for the Nov. 5, consolidated elections

Vote by Mail ballots for the Consolidated Elections, Nov. 5, are now available from the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office. Voters who vote by mail should expect to receive their ballots within seven to ten days. All other voters who wish to vote by mail in this election must request a ballot.

An application form on the back of the County Voter Information Guide may be used to request a Vote by Mail ballot. Requests may also be made by sending a signed letter to the Registrar of Voters Office, Vote by Mail Division, P.O. Box 11485, Santa Rosa, Ca. 95406. If a letter contains the request of more than one voter, each voter must personally sign the request.

The last day to request a Vote by Mail ballot by mail is Oct. 29. After Oct. 29, applications for Vote by Mail ballots must be made in person up to and including election day at the Registrar of Voters Office, 435 Fiscal Dr., Santa Rosa.