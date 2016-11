Volunteers are needed to help with breakfast or lunch at the Living Room, a Santa Rosa day center that serves homeless and at-risk women and their children.

Volunteers will be responsible for setting up, serving meals and cleaning up.

Volunteers will be asked to get their Food Handlers Certificate within 30 days of starting.

This training program is set up up and will be paid for. Contact Katie Phillips at kphillips@thelivingroomsc.org.