Want to be a field trip docent?

Learn about the Laguna de Santa Rosa and share that knowledge with second, third and fourth graders during classroom visits and field trips. Volunteers will be trained in a 10-week course. check out lagunafoundation.org or call 707-527-9277, ext 102

Volunteers are needed to clean up parks

Santa Rosa’s Park-A-Month Volunteer Program is offering family-friendly workdays when residents will help beautify a park or community center, helping to pick up litter, clean playground equipment, weeding and mulching. Volunteers are needed to clean up Dutch Flohr Park in West Santa Rosa July 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. Please sign up at srcity.volunteerhub.com/events/index.

Volunteers needed to stock ReStore

Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County is seeking volunteers for its ReStore, a 17,000-square-foot discount home improvement outlet in Santa Rosa. All proceeds from donated furniture and building materials sold at the store goes to providing safe and adequate housing for Sonoma County famillies. Call 707-578-7707, ext. 105 or email volunteer@habitatsoco.org.