Volunteer's Corner

Help with barbecue fundraiser

Love in a Shoebox, a program of Sue-Cares, needs volunteers for its annual North Bay BBQ Challenge fundraiser Sept. 14 in Rohnert Park. Help is needed with setup from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the event from 1-5 p.m. and breakdown from 5-8 p.m. The program provides homeless and foster care children in Sonoma County with a shoebox filled with personal care items and gifts. Email Sheila Peterson at shepeterson@yahoo.com.

Help clean up city parks

The City of Santa Rosa’s Recreation & Parks Department does monthly park cleanups. Volunteers are needed to rake leave, pick up litter and clean play equipment areas at various Santa Rosa parks. The cleanups are from 9 a.m. to noon the second Sat. of each month. Wear sturdy shoes or boots, a hat and gloves and bring water. The Sept. 14 cleanup is at Pearblossom Park. Visit srcity.org/1028/park-a-month-program.

Take pictures of farm animals

Help Goatlandia Animal Sanctuary post on their social media sites. One or two people who live in the area and can commit two to four hours a week to snap host/video of the animals and posting them on social media. Hours flexible. Contact Lindsey Taylor at lindsey@goatlandia.org.

Become a community naturalist

Become a Community Naturalist at Fairfield Osborn Preserve. Discover Sonoma Mountain’s secrets at SSU Fairfield Osborn Preserve and share your new knowledge with children and friends. Trainings are Tues., Sept 10 to Oct. 8 and volunteers will lead school tours through mid-Nov. Volunteers get access to events, faculty and experts. Email julie.wittmann@sonoma.edu.

Help with anniversary event

Earle Baum Center of the Blind is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an open house in Santa Rosa from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 21. Volunteers are needed at information booths, to help serve food and to guide guests. Call Maura Wong Cooper at 707-703-9613.