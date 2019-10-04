Volunteer's Corner

Kitchen staff needed for bingo

Make and sell food during bingo games for the second Sat. of each month to benefit non-profits in west Sonoma County. Work is 4-10 p.m. on bingo days, additional prep and shopping time optional. Must be 18 or older. Six-month commitment. Contact Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. call 831-524-2833.

Drive patients to appointments

American Cancer Society’s Volunteer Drivers help patients get to the lifesaving treatment they need. Drivers need a good driving record. Volunteers driver’s license, proof of insurance, access to a safe and reliable vehicle and regular desktop, laptop or tablet computer access. Call 800-227-2345.

Sonoma Wildfire cottage landscaping

Can you donate a few hours to help get the final plants in the ground before our wildfire cottage families move in? We are looking for as many volunteers as possible on Tues., Oct. 1, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. We will provide the plants, tools, instructions, snacks, cold water and shade for breaktime! You provide the heart and hands for fire survivor families who are so ready to start this fresh chapter in their lives! Sign up as a new volunteer! Visit https://www.habitatsoco.org/get-involved/volunteer/ to submit your easy volunteer application online.