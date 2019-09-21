Volunteer's Corner

Help people with Alzheimer’s

Catholic Charities needs volunteers to help in their Shaw Day Center for Memory Care program 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays. Assist in activity programming for people with dementia, assist staff with clients during meals and provide essential support to individuals with dementia and their families. Background check and TB test required. Contact Emily Thiessen at 707-528-8712 ext. 160.

100 volunteers needed

The North Bay Science Discovery Day needs about 100 volunteers to help exhibitors set up, greet people, be relief workers for exhibitors, host the hospitality room and help clean up. The one-day event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct 26 is expected to attract about 15,000 visitors to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. A science background is not necessary, but volunteers should be willing to be on their feet for the four-hour shift. For information, to northbayscience.org.

Feed and work with equines

Well Trained Horses, a nonprofit horse rescue in Sebastopol, is in need of volunteers interested in horses. Daily duties include cleaning, feeding and working with horses. Those with less experience learn from those with horse expertise. Morning, afternoon and evening shifts are available. Call 707-829-3600 to schedule an appointment.

Help collect donations for event

Goatlandia’s Fundraiser will be held Sept. 21 at Lynmar Estates and Winery, Santa Rosa. They need someone with great phone skills to call and ask businesses for donations. They also need volunteers at the event to help prep/serve food and watch the animal guests. Contact Lindsey Taylor at lindsey@goatlandia.org.

Seal watch volunteers needed

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods Seal Watch volunteers rove Goat Rock Beach at the mouth of the Russian River and Assist in protecting the harbor seals during busy summer weekends. They also inform visitors about identification, natural history, international protection and viewing harbor seals from safe distance using ropes, signs and binoculars. Contact Kat Rawhouseer at 707-869-9177.