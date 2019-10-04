Volunteer's Corner

Servers and host needed

Council on Aging’s Sebastopol Senior Center Bistro needs servers, light kitchen work and hosts to assist with chef-inspired meals that help fund their Meals on Wheels program. Shifts are once a week, 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Mon. through Fri. Contact Leigh Galten at 707-525-0143.

Senior volunteers can help

The Santa Rosa CHP office is looking to add to its group of senior volunteers. The group helps with public events, front desk support, abandoned vehicle support, radar trailer deployment, school safety monitoring, out-of-state registration violations and other programs and special projects. Call the office for more details at 707-588-1400 or stop by the office at 6100 Labath Ave. in Rohnert Park and pick up an application.

Hotline and court helpers needed

YWCA provides domestic violence support and services. Adult hotline volunteers answer the crisis line, offer service/support/resources and enter data. Shifts last four hours and scheduling is flexible. Bilingual court accompaniment volunteers provide support to individuals going to court and getting safe house services. Shifts 12:30-5 p.m.Tues. Hours vary Thurs. Fingerprinting, training required. Contact Alli Rios at 707-303-8403.

Clean up the bay shore

Help clean the bay water and shore while also learning about the environmental importance of a healthy bay for our community. Sonoma Land Trust is looking for volunteers to assist with cleaning up the bay shore in the newly restored wetlands at Sears Point. After the service project, enjoy a guided tour along the Bay Trail or paddle out on a free kayak. Bikes are available for children. The event is at 11 a.m. Sat. at the San Pablo Bay National Wildlife Refuge-Sonoma Baylands, 7715 Reclamation Rd., Sonoma.

Chefs and assistants wanted

The Living Room provides daytime support for homelessness and at-risk women and their children. A team of three to four chefs and helpers prepare hot breakfasts and lunches in their new industrial kitchen, 7:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Food handler certificate required after 30 days; six-month commitment preferred. Call 707-978-4809 for more information.