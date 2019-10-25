Volunteer's Corner

Assist with riding lessons

Assist with therapeutic riding lessons for people with disabilities. Help grooming and tacking horses, leading very gentle horses and side walking with participants. Giants Steps is located near Highway 37 south of Petaluma. Apply at giantstepsriding.org or call Giant Steps at 707-781-9455.

Lend a hand with tax season

The Sonoma-Napa Tax-Aide program is looking for volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Volunteers either help seniors and others to prepare tax returns or greet clients and help organize their paperwork. Volunteers can work at any of 10 sites in Sonoma and Napa counties; minimum commitment is four hours per week from Feb. to mid-April, plus training time in Jan. Information is available online at aarpca2.org/sonoma-napa or email taxaide4sonomaco@yahoo.com.

Volunteer at the health fair

California Human Development needs volunteers for its Binational Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This free health fair will offer informational and free health services such as flu shots, vision/dental screenings, cholesterol, diabetes, blood pressure screening, Medi-

Cal, CalFresh, etc. Contact Laura Canul at 707-523-1155.

Helping feed the hungry

FISH of Santa Rosa, an all-volunteer organization since 1972, invited you to help feed the hungry. Volunteers are needed to drive, receive or distribute food to over 70,000 people this year. Contact Jeff Burton at 707-538-4059.

Be a volunteer Wheels driver

Help people get to appointments. Volunteer Wheels needs drivers over 21 with a good driving record. A vehicle, gas, insurance and training are provided; flexible four-hour shifts are available. Call 707-573-3399 for more information.

PostSecret volunteers needed

Buckelew Programs needs parking ambassadors for their PostSecret stigma reduction and suicide prevention talk and art event Nov. 7 at Sonoma Country Day School. Contact volunteer coordinator Meredity Imrie at 707-738-2026.