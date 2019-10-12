Volunteer's Corner

Be a positive influence for kids

Assistants at A Special Place Pre-school work with children in small groups or individually, providing a supportive, positive environment to grow. Minimum three-hour shift weekly; up to 16 hours per week. Proficiency in Spanish preferred but not required. Contact Alli Rios at 707-303-8407.

100 volunteers needed

The North Bay Science Discovery Day needs about 100 volunteers to help exhibitors set up, greet people, be relief workers for exhibitors, host the hospitality room and help clean up. The one-day event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is Oct. 26 is expected to attract about 15,000 visitors to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. A science background is not necessary, but volunteers should be willing to be on their feet for the four-hour shift. For information, go to northbayscience.org.

Collect, organize donations

The Living Room seeks volunteers to accept noncash donations from the public Tues., Thurs., and Fri. and sort, organize and store the donations at the campus. Three-hour shifts are from 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 3 p.m., and noon to 3 p.m. Contact Volunteer Coordinator Katie Phillips at 707-978-4809.

Help with trail maintenance

Earle Baum Center of the Blind needs a volunteer to do light trail maintenance on the beautiful one-mile flat, accessible trail. Fill in gopher holes, trim back overgrowth, harvest extra fruit to donate to Redwood Empire Food Bank. Monday to Friday, weather permitting starting at 8 a.m. Call Kati Aho at 707-284-1094.

Help out at free health fair

California Human Development needs volunteers for its Binational Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19. This free health fair will offer information and free health services such as flu shots, vision/dental screenings, cholesterol, diabetes, blood pressure screenings, Medi-Cal, CalFresh, etc. Contact Laura Canul at 707-523-1155.